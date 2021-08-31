Joanne Benjamin, one of nine women charged in a multi-defendant tax fraud scheme, has been sentenced to two years behind bars by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis.
Benjamin, 41, of St. Croix was sentenced Thursday following her guilty plea on March 11 to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert in a news release Monday.
According to the plea agreement, from January 2011 to July 2012, Benjamin and the other women participated in a scheme to steal money from the U.S. Treasury by fraudulently obtaining federal income tax refunds.
The scheme involved acquiring personal identifying information of individuals — such as names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth — and using the information used to electronically file falsified tax returns.
“Defendant and her co-conspirators withdrew the deposited refunds, spent them using a debit card, or transferred them to other accounts, all for personal use,” Shappert said.
“As a result of the scheme, approximately $110,896 of falsely claimed returns was designated for deposit into defendant’s bank account, of which approximately $80,424.83 was actually deposited.”
Lewis ordered Benjamin to pay restitution of $80,424.83 to the Internal Revenue Service and a $100 special assessment fee. Her posted bail, in the amount of $1,000, will be applied toward restitution, according to the news release.
Of the 10 women charged in the tax fraud scheme, Benjamin is one of nine to plead guilty. The 10th defendant, Jacinta Gussie, 58, of St. Croix, was found guilty in June after a six-day trial on a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, four counts of theft of government money and two counts of aggravated identity theft.
A sentencing date for Gussie is pending.
Gussie faces up to 10 years in prison, and must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft, which must be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, Shappert said at the time.
Gussie also is facing a maximum fine of $250,000, and may be ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. government, she said.
In addition to Gussie and Joanne Benjamin, the other defendants are Nisha Brathwaite, Darlene Thompson — both living on the U.S. mainland — Sylvia Benjamin, Lynell Hughes, Indica Greenidge, Thelma Liverpool, Nicolette Alexander and Sheba Rashida Young.
All 10 defendants charged in the scheme have been convicted, and Gussie was the only one who chose to take her case to trial. The other nine entered plea agreements with prosecutors, and so far, six have been sentenced. Hughes, Liverpool, and Alexander are still awaiting sentencing.
“The case is the culmination of years of investigative work by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, which conducted a probe into a massive stolen identity refund fraud scheme perpetrated in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere,” Shappert said in the statement.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz.