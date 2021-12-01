Police on St. Thomas are investigating a reported incident in which a woman was beaten and slashed Saturday night in the Smith Bay area.
At around 9 p.m., V.I. Police officers responded to a third-degree assault outside Bob’s Bar, according to St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
No other details were available, but police said the victim went to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective Brian Bedminster or Detective Y. LoBlack at 340-774-2211 ext. 5608 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.