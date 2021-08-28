A woman who police described as having a “verbal commotion” at the St. John ferry terminal was arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a police officer and related charges.
Latisha James, no age listed, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday by a V.I. Port Authority officer on patrol at the Loredon Lawrence Boynes Sr. Dock in Cruz Bay. She faces charges of aggravated assault and battery upon a law enforcement officer, interfering with an officer discharging his/her duty, disobeying lawful orders of a police officer and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Sgt. Melville Holder, James and other family members were causing a disturbance at the ferry terminal and refused to mask up when requested.
“She delayed and obstructed me during the course of my official duty. She assaulted me by striking me in the upper chest area with her hand, causing me to almost lose balance, and resisted arrest by forcibly pulling her hand away from me to avoid being handcuffed,” Holder wrote.
He said that while on patrol in the area Wednesday afternoon, he “heard a verbal commotion in the ferry terminal” and “I observed several adult individuals and minors being separated by the security guard … due to verbal arguments among themselves.”
Holder noted in his affidavit that a Customs and Border Protection officer who was waiting in line to board the ferry reported “the conduct of vulgar, profane and indecent language in a loud and boisterous manner, and [that] the seriously disruptive behavior displayed was disturbing the peace.”
“Upon hearing so, I proceed to quell the verbal argument between Latisha James and a few adult relatives,” Holder wrote, adding that as he approached, the argument — and voices — elevated.
“In an effort to save time, I jumped over the wooden fence and requested a female who was arguing with Miss James to discontinue being loud and boisterous and to apply her face covering in which she turned around, walked away and applied a face mask,” Holder wrote.
He asked the same of James, but she did not comply, according to the affidavit.
Instead, he said, James continued cursing, telling him that she would give her relative, whom she referred to with an expletive “all of her money,” and began digging through her purse. Holder said that although he instructed James “numerous times to apply a face covering or leave the facility, she would not comply with my verbal commands.”
“She continued cursing, instructed me to ‘get the (expletive)from in front of me’ and struck me in the chest area with her hand. She was then advised she was under arrest for assaulting a police officer,” he wrote.
Holder said that during the arrest, he held James’ left hand and used his left hand to remove the handcuffs from its holding pouch and “Miss James then proceeded to pull her hand away from me, resisting being arrested. Further, she stated ‘I’m not (expletive) going anywhere’ and proceeded to exert extra force to pull away from me.”
At that time, some of James’ family members began to intervene as he tried to place her in handcuffs and “I used my hands to forcibly push her family members away from me who were attempting to assist her in the process of escaping custody or obstruct the arrest,” Holder wrote.
Another officer, who was nearby, assisted in keeping the family at bay and with handcuffing James, he said.
Once James was placed in handcuffs, she began complaining of pain in her left knee. EMS personnel were dispatched to render assistance, and “she was cleared by the EMTs,” according to Holder.
He added that she refused to be escorted to the police vehicle by him, asking instead for a female officer to do so. Later, when James got out of the police vehicle “she fell to the ground on her left side of her body, stating her leg gave out.”
When he attempted to assist her, however, she refused the help. EMS was again called and “the EMTs arrived and cleared Miss James and she signed a waiver refusing medical attention.” Holder wrote that James told the female officer that “she just wanted to get the arrest process over with.”
James was released after a relative posted $1,000 bail. An advice-of-rights hearing is set for Sept. 8.