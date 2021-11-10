A Florida woman was arrested on St. Croix after arriving with more than 27 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Cynthia Ines Fernandes, 33, of St. Augustine, is charged with possession with intent to distribute.
Fernandes was arrested on Nov. 6 after she arrived from Charlotte, N.C., by air. According to court documents, she possessed two checked bags that contained 13 vacuum-wrapped bags containing approximately 12.5 kilograms of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana.
Investigators said they found the packages wrapped in clothing.
Fernandes made her initial court appearance Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr., who set a preliminary hearing date of Nov. 18.
If convicted, she faces a maximum of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
U.S. Customs Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz.