The V.I. Police Department is investigating an accident on St. Thomas that resulted in the death of a woman after a car flipped and fell on her.
At 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, the Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a car collision in Estate Nadir.
A woman had stopped the vehicle on a hill, and as she exited, the vehicle began to roll, police spokesperson Toby Derima said.
She could not get in to stop the vehicle, and it hit a wall, flipped and rolled onto her, causing severe injures, Derima said.
The woman, identified by next of kin as Eileen Morris, 78, of Estate Nazareth, succumbed to her injuries while being transported to Schneider Hospital, according to a press release.