A Puerto Rican woman has been sentenced to probation for smuggling marijuana to St. Croix, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Nathalie Lopez, 32, was sentenced in District Count on one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on board an aircraft.
Judge Wilma A. Lewis sentenced Lopez to two-and-a-half years of federal probation, 100 hours of community service and imposed a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100, according to the news release.
The case began on Feb. 17, 2017, when Lopez traveled on American Airlines Flight No. 1293 from Miami to St. Croix, via Rohlsen Airport, according to court documents. Lopez checked a box on the flight containing five separate vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, weighing approximately 4.5 kilograms, or just under 10 pounds.
“Once Lopez arrived in St. Croix, her co-conspirator, Gibbs Bully, retrieved the box containing the marijuana from the baggage carousel, and was immediately detained by Customs and Border Protection officers,” according to the news release.
Gibbs Bully previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and was sentenced on March 14, 2019, to 18 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, and a fine of $4,000.
The V.I. Port Authority, Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. The DEA Southeast Crime Laboratory in Miami analyzed the marijuana. Assistant United States Attorney Daniel H. Huston prosecuted the case.