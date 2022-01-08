Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence convicted con man Yamini Potter to nearly three-and-a-half years in prison, while his public defender is seeking a slightly more lenient sentence of 27 months, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Potter, 35, was charged in August 2020 with multiple counts of wire fraud, impersonating an officer of the United States, obstruction of justice, acting in assumed character and grand larceny. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Potter pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
For years Potter has claimed to be the son of former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, which is untrue, and has used their claimed connection in scams.
Over the course of his latest scam, Potter’s victims paid him a total of $120,650. While the plea agreement includes a provision requiring Potter to make restitution to the victims, Potter is indigent and has no money to pay.
Potter is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24 by visiting Senior District Judge Timothy Savage.
He faces a maximum term of 20 years behind bars on each count, as well as three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine per count, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
But under applicable sentencing guidelines, Potter is likely to face somewhere between two to four years behind bars.
Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Potter was born in 1985, the 12th child of a mother who used crack cocaine while he was in utero.
Potter “is a product of his birth, his upbringing, and the trauma he endured as a child, teen and young adult — trauma both inflicted upon him and self-administered,” he wrote.
Campbell asked the court to consider Potter’s “profound cognitive impairments.”
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum that Potter has a history of elaborate and egregious criminal behavior that has had devastating consequences for his victims.
Potter’s “upbringing and history of mental illness is unfortunate but does not justify any downward departure from his applicable Guideline range. The manner and methods used by the Defendant to defraud, and the ability to successfully defraud persons for such a long period of time shows that the Defendant was fully aware and competent enough to engage in his criminal pattern,” Baker wrote.
At age 18, Potter “stole blank checks from his foster mother and cashed two of the checks at the bank,” and was convicted and sentenced for that crime, Baker wrote. While still on probation in that case, Potter stole checks from another victim and cashed them at the bank, earning him another prison sentence.
The Bureau of Corrections diagnosed him as suffering “from major depressive disorder, with some level of psychosis,” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder from his childhood abuse and the “recent grief and loss with the death of his fiancé,” according to Campbell’s sentencing memorandum.
In 2014, Potter was arrested along with his “longtime girlfriend and associate,” Alana Liburd, and the couple were convicted of federal crimes for impersonating FBI agents in a scheme to defraud victims, according to court records.
Liburd died on St. Thomas in April 2020 at age 38.
“The Defendant currently has two criminal cases pending in the Virgin Islands Superior Court for forging the signatures of checks for yet another victim in the community and defrauding two hotels by acting as the son of former Lt. Governor Osbert Potter,” Baker wrote.
In the most recent scam, Potter told his victims he would help them file a lawsuit that could reap millions in damages. Prosecutors, however, said no such court case was ever filed, and Potter used the ruse to manipulate his victims into giving him additional money.
Potter “took advantage of a family at a very difficult period in their lives, promised to make them whole, and ultimately left them with greater hardship,” Baker wrote. “The defendant’s actions affected the reputation of the Lieutenant Governor, impacted the operation of the judicial system and ultimately left a family devastated, confused and without over $120,000.”
Potter continued the scheme even while jailed, and used the prison phone system to contact his victims on a recorded line, impersonating federal judges and law enforcement officials.
His protracted history of lawlessness and his specific history of committing fraud demonstrates a criminal character that should warrant no leniency at sentencing,” Baker wrote.
Potter even threatened to kill the victims “for the purposes of keeping them from testifying against him,” according to an FBI affidavit. Potter impersonated former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, V.I. Attorney General Denise George, former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez and Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, using those false representations to try to cajole his victims into doing what he wanted.
Anyone, especially elderly victims, who may be a victim of fraud or other crimes are encouraged to come forward and make a report to the FBI at 340-777-3363.
For more information on the Justice Department’s Elder Justice Initiative, visit justice.gov/elderjustice.