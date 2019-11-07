A 37-year-old woman left her job as a bookkeeper and fled St. Croix in 2017 after her employer began suspecting her of embezzlement, according to V.I. Police.
The woman, Dawn Marie Aley-Lutek, was arrested by police in Maryland on Oct. 19 and returned to the territory to face prosecution on Oct. 30.
She was arrested by warrant and charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, and held on $35,000 bond, according to police.
Management for St. C. Condominium company first uncovered evidence of Aley-Lutek’s embezzlement on April 7, 2017, and found she had stolen about $80,000 from the company between March 2016 and March 2017, police said.
Aley-Lutek transferred company funds into a First Bank account she shared with her boyfriend on St. Croix, police said.
“When contacted by management about the questionable transactions, Ms. Aley-Lutek did not return to work and has since left the territory,” according to police.
The Economic Crime Unit investigated the case and V.I. Superior Court Judge Jessica Gallivan issued a warrant for her arrest, police said.
