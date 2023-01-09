Government House on Monday announced that former Gov. Roy L. Schneider will not lie in state, honoring the former governor’s living request.
The funeral service for Schneider, a renowned oncologist, is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral in downtown Charlotte Amalie, according to the news release.
The statement, released on Monday, noted that while the funeral is open to residents “there will be no public viewing, and the former governor will not lie in state per his living request and the wishes of his family.”
Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow immediately after Thursday’s service.
Schneider died at the hospital named in his honor on Dec. 18 at age 83.
On Dec. 19, then Acting Gov. Tregenza A. Roach, ordered that all U.S. and V.I. flags on public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff in honor of the former governor.
Roach also asked all owners of all private and federal buildings in the territory to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Schneider.