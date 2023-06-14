Dear Editor,
I join the entire Virgin Islands community in mourning the loss of former Senator Hugo Dennis, Jr. who has touched the lives of many through various aspects of public service.
Senator Dennis was a notable public servant, dedicated to the betterment of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He served two terms in the Virgin Islands Legislature, including the distinction of president of the 15th Legislature and Minority Leader. A man of legacy, he also holds the distinction of being the first assistant commissioner, and then acting commissioner of the V.I. Department of Housing, Parks and Recreation.
He was a staunch advocate for labor rights, having served as the founding president of the St. Thomas-St. John Federation of Teachers, president of the Central Labor Council of the Virgin Islands, and member of the Public Employees Relations Board.
I first met Senator Dennis as a math teacher at the Addelita Cancryn Junior High School. He was a passionate educator who made a tremendous impact on the lives of the students who were fortunate to be instructed by him.
On behalf of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, I extend my deepest condolences to his family especially to his wife, Carmen, also a teacher and a cultural representative of our large Hispanic community; his four sons, including Tony who has been my friend since junior high school; and his daughter Janice who is employed by this administration at the Division of Personnel.
I pray that fond memories of our beloved and humble servant fill their hearts with peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
May he rest in eternal peace.
— Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, St. Thomas