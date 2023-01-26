A former officer with the Transportation Security Administration has been arrested in connection with altering documents, according to a news release from U.S. AttorneyDelia L. Smith.
Cleon Otto, Jr., 35, of St. Thomas, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of altering official documents, Smith said.
According to court records, on July 9, 2022, Otto, then a TSA and a member of the V.I. National Guard, electronically placed the authorized signature of a VING employee on official documents requesting military leave when no such leave was authorized.
“Otto faces a maximum term of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,” Smith said in the statement.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Everard E. Potter.