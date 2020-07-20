A former V.I. Superior Court judge and federal prosecutor for the Virgin Islands has been appointed an immigration judge under the U.S. Department of Justice.
Judge Denise Hinds Roach was appointed as an immigration judge in June by U.S. Attorney General William Barr, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
The appointment means Hinds Roach will join the roughly 460 immigration judges nationwide who confer U.S. citizenship or nationality upon lawful permanent residents.
From 2012 to 2019, Hinds Roach served as a family court judge on St. Croix. During her term, she also served as a designated V.I. Supreme Court justice.
From 1994 to 2012, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix. During that time, she also served as deputy criminal chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2007. In 1994, she served as an assistant attorney general with the V.I. Department of Justice.
From 1991 to 1994, she served as an assistant solicitor with the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office in Atlanta.
Hinds Roach is a member of the Georgia State Bar, Pennsylvania State Bar and Virgin Islands Bar.