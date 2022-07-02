ST. CROIX — On Sunday, well before daybreak, more than 100 people are expected to join what is now a 22-year tradition of retracing the steps some ancestors took 174 years ago as they left Christiansted to Frederiksted to demand their freedom from the then-Danish government.
The annual Emancipation Day Fort-to-Fort “Walk to Freedom” has been organized for more than two decades by former Sen. Positive Nelson, who is now commissioner of Agriculture, in observance of the July 3, 1848 revolt.
As the name denotes, the 15.6-mile walk will start at Fort Christianvaern in Christiansted and weave its way down the center of the island along Queen Mary Highway before turning onto Emancipation Drive in Frederiksted for the last leg of the walk that will end at Fort Frederik in Frederiksted.
Nelson, who started the walk in 2001, told The Daily News that as the effects of coronavirus pandemic slows, this year’s walk has explicit relevance.
“As we emerge from this pandemic, we feel the restrictions lifted, similar to those who were restricted by shackles on their hands and feet,” he said. “In so many ways we see the appreciation for 1848 emancipation as many of us have been enslaved by habits or situations or even by the anxiety of the uncertainty of this new world we are living in.”
Beginning at 4:30 a.m. on July 3, participants will gather across from the Fort. The walk kicks off promptly at 5 a.m. Participants are asked to wear white or light visible clothing, comfortable shoes and a hat. As is customary, there will be music and commentary along the way. Water, drinks and light refreshments will be provided at designated stops, and a van will be available to provide rides for those who may get tired.
The walk is among events that commemorate the 174th anniversary of Emancipation Day and celebrate the enslaved Africans who marched to Frederiksted and demanded freedom on the morning of July 3, 1848 in what is now called Buddhoe Park. The historic revolt, led by molasses boiler Moses “General Buddhoe” Gottlieb won freedom for slaves throughout the Danish West Indies almost 15 years before Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in the United States.
There are no traffic restrictions in place at this time, and motorists are asked to proceed with caution when near walkers.
Nelson said the beauty of the walk is that it is tough, but rewarding.
While most people set out from the Christiansted fort, others join in along the way. Participants usually include members of various hiking or fitness groups, ordinary residents jumpstarting an exercise routine, families and visitors of all ages and fitness ability.
“We encourage every to come out and be a part of it as it is a lesson in self-determination and an opportunity to put forth the indominable spirit of those who have gone before us and stood up for individual and collective freedoms,” he said.
Nelson himself completes the walk in just over five hours, waiting for the last walker to make it to the park. Along the walk, and in between lively music, he blasts out encouraging words via microphone and speaker to participants.
It is always and accomplishment, he said.
“This is not about speed, but about endurance and being able to push yourself and find your inner strength,” he said.
For those who would like to park their vehicle at the end of the walk at Fort Frederik, a van will leave from the bus shanty next to the fort at 4 a.m. A shuttle will be available to provide transportation back to Christiansted following the walk.