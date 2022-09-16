ST. CROIX — The community is being asked to flood the streets of St. Croix in orange Sunday, to help raise awareness of childhood cancers including leukemia.
Anais Cruz, on behalf of the Logan Miracle Foundation, is organizing the 3{sup}rd{/sup} annual motorcade and rally in memory of 2-year-old son Logan, who died in January, after a long battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.
Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. According to Cruz, when Logan was born in May 2019, he appeared to be a normal, healthy bouncing-baby boy. Things changed, however, when he was just seven months old. In December 2019 he fell ill and was diagnosed with the most common form of Leukemia, but for doctors it was a rare case because Logan was so young.
Cruz made Logan’s fight public on her social media pages and said the outpouring of love and support throughout the journey was encouraging while Logan received treatment stateside.
Cruz said she feels compelled to spread the word about the disease that changed her life forever.
“When I created the Logan Miracle Foundation, I was not even sure of the direction that I was going with the organization, but now that my baby boy is no longer with us, I feel like I have to continue to share his story and give hope to someone who may be going through a similar situation so that they know they have support and can keep on fighting,” she said.
Cruz said it’s important for people to know the risk factors and ailments associated with childhood cancers, asearly detection is key. She said she wants to keep sharing her experience and over the past months has met many individuals who have been diagnosed with leukemia, and used Logan’s journey as motivation.
“It is overwhelming at times. I met a young lady – just 25-year’s old– she followed Logan’s journey and has since been diagnosed. She said she has two little girls and as she is fighting for her life, she thinks of Logan and draws strength from him and his story,” Cruz said.
Sunday’s motorcade will begin at Kingshill Cemetery where Logan is laid to rest. It will travel east on Queen Mary Highway, through Christiansted and end at Altona Lagoon Pavilion where the brief program will be held.
“I’m really excited about this, the community has been so supportive for us, and this is another opportunity to come out, wear your orange, decorate your car in orange and join us as we raise awareness and remember Logan’s fight,” Cruz said.
For more information on the Logan Miracle Foundation visit www.logansmiracle.com.