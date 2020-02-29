Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with an armed robbery in Estate Mariendal earlier this month.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said in a statement Friday that Tasheem Monstanto, 18, of Estate Bovoni, was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged conspiracy, first- and second-degree robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first degree assault, grand larceny and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
According to the statement, Monsanto was identified as one of four suspects in the Feb. 2 armed robbery in Estate Mariendal.
Unable to post bail set at $75,000, Monsanto was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Derima said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
