The new president of the V.I. Legislature won’t gavel the opening of his first meeting until Jan. 9, when senators are sworn in, but formation of its leadership is already underway.
Former Senate President Novelle E. Francis will have that gavel for the second time as a majority of senators voted to elect him to head the 35th Legislature. He previously held the presidency during the 33rd Legislature. He is currently vice president of the 34th Legislature.
Francis told The Daily News that while the “organization in concept” it is not “set in stone” until after the new legislature is sworn in.
The swearing-in of new senators is held one week after the governor’s inauguration,
“We have met as Democrats and have an organization in concept, Francis said. “Obviously, nothing is final until the swearing in.”
The Senate presidency alternates from one district to the other, thus any senator from St. Croix could have been president, but Francis was chosen.
If the organization of the 35th Legislature holds, he will gavel his first meeting with a 11-member Majority Caucus — including himself — all of whom are Democrats. The four remaining members, all Independents, make up the Minority Caucus.
Sen. Marvin A. Blyden, who was majority leader in the 34th Legislature, will be vice president of the 35th Legislature.
St. Croix Sen. Kenneth L. Gittens will serve as Majority Leader.
Former Sen. Diane Capehart, who last held office in the 30th Legislature, and who was returned to the Senate on Election Day, will chair the Committee on Rules and Judiciary and Donna Frett-Gregory, the current Senate president, will head the Finance Committee in the 35th Legislature.
Barring last minute changes, the current majority/minority line-up of 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands is a follows:
Senate Majority Caucus: At-Large Sen. Angel L. Bolques Jr., in addition to Sens. Marvin A., St. Thomas; Diane T. Capehart, St. Croix, Novelle E. Francis, Jr., St. Croix, Donna A. Frett-Gregory, St. Thomas; Kenneth L. Gittens, St. Croix; Javan E. James Sr., St. Croix; Marise C. James, St. Croix; Carla Joseph, St. Thomas; Milton E. Potter, St. Thomas and Ray Fonseca, St. Thomas
Senate Minority Caucaus: Sens. Samuel Carrión, St. Croix; Dwayne M. DeGraff, St. Thomas; Franklin D. Johnson, St. Croix and Alma Francis Heyliger, St. Thomas
Francis said his plans for this legislative session include prioritizing the fuel crisis involving the V.I. Water and Power Authority, as well as healthcare, with an emphasis on behavioral health, and restoring the Rum Cover Over to $13.25 per gallon and reducing the Virgin Islands’ funds from the tax by over $59 million.