The town of Frederiksted welcomed two cruise ships on Wednesday, the fourth since the beginning of the week.
“Today is the first two-ship day in Frederiksted for the 2022-2023 cruise season on St. Croix,” V.I. Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe said in announcing the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas and Virgin Voyagers’ Valiant Lady. The latter, which made its inaugural call to St. Croix on Nov. 9, has a maximum capacity of 2,770 passengers with a crew of 1,160. The former has a capacity of 2,440 and a crew of 760.
The Celebrity Silhouette is expected to dock at the Ann E. Abramson Pier on Friday, according to a statement from the V.I. Port Authority.
There will be a lull in port calls thereafter, until Dec. 6, the next scheduled date for two cruise ships – Voyager of the Sea and Valiant Lady.
“We are still very early in the cruise season and the Ann E. Abramson is seeing record numbers of cruise ships and visitors. Each time a ship berths in Frederiksted, I am mindful of vendors, the restaurants, the merchants, the taxi drivers, and all the businesses and residents who make their living via the tourism industry,” Dowe said in a prepared statement. “The economic impact is far-reaching and critical to our territory’s success. Today’s cruise passengers become our further overnight guests.”
Aft the Dec. 6 schedule, five cruise ships are expected to make port calls on St. Croix. According to VIPA, a total of 68 calls are scheduled for the 2022-23 season on St. Croix.
“The active cruise season is attributed to the partnership between the Virgin Islands Port Authority, the Bryan/Roach Administration, and the Royal Caribbean Group, which has committed to significantly increasing cruise visitors to St. Croix by 180 percent in comparison to the 50,000 passengers [who] visited St. Croix in 2019,” Dowe said.
He added that he “continues to appreciate the support” of the Bryan-Roach administration “including the continued involvement of the Department of Tourism, the V.I. Police Department, and the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation, who partner with VIPA to provide and enjoyable and safe experience for all visitors.”