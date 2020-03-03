ST. THOMAS — Health, strength and wisdom were all Clementina Todman said she wanted for her birthday.
That day also came with a lot of fun as friends and family celebrated her 100th birthday Monday .
Todman, dressed in a two-piece, blue-and-white-floral ensemble with a matching blue hat, received well-wishes and congratulations on a life well lived from friends, family and V.I. dignitaries .
“When you look at Mrs. Todman, this is an example of how you live,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
An estimated 50 people in attendance at Monday’s luncheon at Walker’s by the Sea sang “Happy Birthday” to Todman while she clapped. After lunch, party-goers were treated to slices of birthday cake.
Todman took the microphone and thanked everyone for coming out and celebrating such a monumental milestone.
“I was surprised,” she said. “I did not even know I was coming here or being thrown a party.”
Todman was born March 2, 1920, on Tortola and moved to St. Thomas as a teenager, where she met her late husband, Solomon Todman. Married for 50 years, the couple had two children, one of whom she outlived. Todman lost her daughter, but her 70-year-old son lives on St. Thomas.
After moving to St. Thomas, Todman said she held jobs at Coca-Cola, and as a cook at numerous public schools.
Throughout Monday’s party, Todman’s vibrant personality was evident. She was happy and animated as she talked to everyone around her. She also posed for pictures while seated in a chair — a cane used to assist her in walking was nearby.
The secret to her longevity and good health: “God,” Todman exclaimed.
“He promised us threescore years and ten, and if by reason of strength, he will prolong thy years. I do not know what I did or what I am doing, but my years are longer than he has promised,” she said.
Todman, who centers her life on her “adoration and faithfulness to God,” urges the younger generation to have “a closer relationship with God.”
The centenarian said she enjoys crocheting and staying active by gardening.
“I also eat a healthy diet, which includes fresh local fish, fruits and vegetables,” she said.
Todman’s birthday celebration was organized by her niece, Joan Foy, who said she learned a lot over the years from her aunt.
“Aunty Clemie taught me never to be afraid to stand up for myself,” Foy said.
