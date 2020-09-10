Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and copied to members of the V.I. Legislature, St. John Administrator Shikima Jones and the media.
Dear Governor Bryan,
Your help and leadership is needed immediately. On behalf of the Virgin Islands community, please reach out to U. S. Department of Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt and Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace re: Caneel Bay Resort. Tell them “NO DEAL” with CBI Acquisitions, Inc. until the environmental contamination on site is fully characterized with a plan for remediation and responsible parties are held accountable.
The National Park Service completed a Phase 1 environmental assessment in 2012 that documented significant evidence of contaminants of concern for human and environmental health at several sites on the property.
In 2014, NPS completed a Phase 2 environmental assessment that indicated at least seven sites on the Caneel Bay Resort property had high levels of one or more of Semi Volatile Organic Compounds or SVOCs, arsenic, mercury, organochlorine pesticides, Volatile Organic Compounds or VOCs, benzene, ethylbenzene, naphthalene, 1- and 2-methylnaphhalene, organophosphorous and organochlorine pesticides, selenium, silver, benzo(b)fluoranthene, dieldrin (pesticide), and PCBs. Results at these seven sites showed some combination of these contaminants exceeded limits established to protect human health and the environment. The report further indicated landfilled trash exceeding 15 foot in depth on the property with soil contaminated by plastic and metal debris.
A final professional removal report was commissioned by NPS and concluded in January 2017:
“On the basis of the evaluation conducted and the factors outlined in 40 CFR 300.410, 3E has determined that the release of hazardous substances at the Site pose a potential threat to public health, welfare, and the environment and that a non-time-critical removal action should be initiated to fully assess the impacts and abate/contain the release of hazardous substances off-Site at the following locations:
• Site 1 Engineering and Maintenance Area; Site 2 Engineering Area Former UST; Site 3 Grounds and Landscaping Chemical Storage Sheds; Site 4 Grounds and Landscaping Equipment Maintenance Building; Site 5 Emergency Generator Building; Site 6 Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Site 7 Debris Landfill.
A removal action comprised of delineation of soil and groundwater contamination in these areas at the Site is necessary to address potential migration of contaminated soil and groundwater off-Site; abate the potential threat to public safety; and ensure the long-term success and protectiveness of the Site.”
The full Environmental Assessment reports can be found at www.FriendsVINP.org.
To date, full assessment and characterization of the contaminants on the property has not been done. No plan for remediation and protection of the residents and visitors of St. John and no plan to protect our economically and ecologically important marine resources has been completed.
Please urge the Department of Interior and National Park Service leadership to complete this work immediately and before decisions are made as to the future development and management of Caneel Bay Resort and property. The people of St. John deserve it.
Thank you for your leadership on this important matter.
— Todd Sampsell is president of Friends of V.I. National Park.