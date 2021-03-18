Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park has selected Tonia Lovejoy, the current development director, as its acting director.
Lovejoy succeeds former President Todd Sampsell.
Lovejoy has been a member of Friends of V.I. National Park since 2016. During her time, Lovejoy directed the non-profit’s fundraising efforts. Notably, she expanded those efforts following the hurricanes in 2017, and more recently during the COVID pandemic.
“Tonia received unanimous approval from the Board of Directors,” Chairman of the Board Andy Rutnik said. “She knows the organization well and has the support of a great staff.”
Prior to joining the organization, Lovejoy was the development director for Reach the World, a New York-based non-profit specializing in peer-to-peer mentoring. She also has experience as a former Peace Corps volunteer and blue water sailor.
“This is an exciting time to be a part of the Friends,” Lovejoy said. “Mr. Sampsell left a strong staff well prepared to follow through with our strategic planning.”
Friends of V.I. National Park will host their 18th annual Power Swim on May 30, and will enter into summer programming in partnership with V.I. National Park.
For more information, and to learn more about the Friends of the V.I. National Park visit www.friendsvinp.org.