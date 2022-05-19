The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s Beach to Beach Power Swim will return to its full, regular format this year, complete with after-party, and if the event’s enrollment is any indication, excitement over the swim competition is at an all-time high.
The swim on May 29, which starts at Maho Bay and features a short course ending at Cinnamon, an intermediate course ending at Trunk, and a long course ending at Hawksnest, is typically capped at 350 entrants. This year, 360 people signed up before the Friends closed registration last week, well ahead of the event.
“We’re shocked at how quickly people registered,” said Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy. “We’ve never had a full race before the end of early registration, and we did this year. Normally we’re still registering people up until the week before the race.”
Those interested can still participate in the May 29 event, however, by signing up as a water safety volunteer. The Friends is in need of more safety dinghies and boats as well as volunteers to paddle board or kayak along the route, ensuring the swimmers’ safety. As of Monday, 90 volunteers had signed up — about 20 short of the 110 volunteers who usually cover the event. Three dinghies and four boats, including two St. John Rescue vessels, will also be stationed along the course.
“So many of the things that we do, we’re only able to do because we have incredibly dedicated and skilled volunteers who take the time to bring their professional life experience into making these programs great and safe,” said Lovejoy.
The after-party will be held at Trunk Bay for all participants, who will receive to-go lunches from Little Olive, and first place finishers in each category will receive awards made by local artist Lisa Etre.
This year’s event logo was designed by Kavone Wyatt.
Past participants will notice one upgrade in particular. Instead of their entry number being written on their body with a sharpie, swimmers will sport a temporary tattoo with their number and the event logo. This change is thanks to retired Virgin Islands National Park fisheries biologist Jeff Miller, who’s a regular open water swim competitor. He brought the idea to the Friends. Miller is also credited with helping the Friends implement digital timing for the event about four or five years ago.
The Power Swim is an event with a wide appeal, from serious competitors who swim for the win to families who enjoy the opportunity to glide through park waters with the volunteer safety net in place. Regardless of participants’ motivation to enter the race, the event serves as an important fundraiser for the Friends’ Learn to Swim program.
“We see this as a great community event that’s for a good cause,” said Lovejoy. “Because we’re a nonprofit, everything we do is ultimately a fundraising effort but this one has really become a great success because of its popularity.”
To sign up to volunteer, contact Friends membership and events coordinator Jennifer Stone at jstone@friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.