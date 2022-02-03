Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy and board president Andy Rutnik reported on a successful year and touted new initiatives at the Friends annual meeting Friday.
“We covered more beaches, counted more turtles, reached more people, and the trails are in better shape than they’ve ever been,” said Lovejoy. “I’m so proud to be with such a motivated group of members and supporters and volunteers who love our park and who are always willing to go the extra mile.”
Lovejoy announced the addition of new board members Shikima Jones-Sprauve, who’s currently St. John administrator; Paul Jobsis, director of the University of the Virgin Islands’ marine science program; and Lila Uzzell, the first to occupy a new board seat meant to encourage the next generation of conservationists.
“We’d like to begin to set the table for a new generation,” said Rutnik of Uzzell’s addition to the board. “We’ve done that with the Friends staff, and now we’re looking at the board. Lila was raised on St. John. She’s a non-voting member until we adjust the bylaws to officially create the annual position given to a member of the younger generation.”
Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields provided updates on projects within the park. Sanitation and waste management have been improved with the opening of new bathroom facilities at Annaberg, Francis Bay, Salt Pond and Lameshur. Shoreline stabilization and mangrove restoration in the Annaberg and Leinster area will soon be addressed with the regrading of drainage ditches to allow water to flow between the sea and the large swath of mangroves across the street in the Annaberg area.
“Our goal is to restore critical habitats, and to learn about how these habitats are affected by one another,” said Fields.
Construction has also begun on a new resource management building and staff housing at Lind Point, and is expected to take around two years to complete. Fields noted that National Park Service concession Cinnamon Bay Campground has reopened and the Cruz Bay ball field restoration is now complete.
The superintendent reminded viewers that park officials will host a Caneel Bay redevelopment virtual civic engagement meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The public comment period on Caneel’s redevelopment will end Feb. 17.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Fields said of the former resort’s return to NPS possession in September 2023.
To submit comments or to attend the virtual meeting, visit parkplanning.nps.gov, then scroll down and click on Virgin Islands National Park — Caneel Bay Redevelopment.