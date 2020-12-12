Since this Sunday is the third of the four Sundays of Advent, which is a quasi-penitential season, one might expect a sorrowful aura to still predominate … But instead, the Sunday is commonly referred to as Gaudete (from the Latin “Rejoice”) Sunday, it is customary to light a joyfully pink candle in the Advent wreath. Clergy wear pink stoles, and churches place pink colors on the altar.
However, this day for joy should be recognized as a temporary deviation, because on the following Sunday, it is customary to return to the mournful appearance of a church that is rigorously engaged in preparation for the coming of the Savior in humility.
I think of this deviation, not forth and back, but in a distinctly human way, back and forth.
We cannot abide excessive mourning. We need at least a temporary relief — a mid-course break. It comes in Advent after the first two weeks of the four-week season, just as it does in Lent after the first three weeks of the six-week season.
To my way of thinking, this might well be a good time to reflect and determine whether during Advent 2020, we are repenting of our sins in the knowledge that there is joy in Divine mercy, joy in forgiveness received from the Almighty (and perhaps from our neighbors as well), in what we often refer to as Divine salvation. And joy in forgiveness given — in being relieved of grudges, opening doors to felicitous reconciliation.
Meanwhile, in this “noh theater” style shift mid-course, with its dramatic changes in adornment and rhythms and subtle changes in gesticulation, sometimes scarcely noticed, find ourselves immersed, glorying in the wonders of the Incarnation, as we prepare to worship and adore in the Christmas season, less than two weeks away, when we will marvel at the context, and thereby understand even better the content, of the “Way of Love” that the Nativity brought us.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.