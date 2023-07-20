ST. CROIX — Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced that the Gallows Bay boating access dock will be closed for repairs beginning Monday.
Boaters are asked to refrain from using the area and plan to use other access points, according to a news release.
All access to the Gallows Bay boating dock will be restricted from all users until repairs are completed, the release stated.
Residents are also encouraged to utilize the Altoona Lagoon pier until further notice.
Repairs are scheduled to be completed within 45 days of work.
For more information or any questions, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 340-773-1082 on St. Croix.