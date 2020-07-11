Everybody knows what a Hall of Fame is. It’s the best of the best.
Everybody knows what a Hall of Shame is. It’s the worst of the worst.
But only in the Virgin Islands do we know what a Hall of Same is. It’s all the “been-there, done-that” ideas, initiatives and plans that previous politicians have used and that current politicians grab onto and try to present as something new.
Politicians typically go to the Hall of Same when they run out of ideas or when they want to delay an inevitable reckoning. They rummage around in the archives of ancient ideas and pull out one they can drag out, dust off and say, “Look, everybody! I’m taking action! I’m solving the (fill-in-the-blank) crisis!”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has just done exactly that. He’s gone to the Hall of Same and found something he can re-fashion to make it look like he’s taking action to save the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
And what exactly is it?
It’s a Task Force.
No, really. That’s not a joke.
Bryan’s answer to the GERS disaster is to repeat what’s been done unsuccessfully by his predecessors. He is appointing an “Advisory GERS Funding Task Force” to study ways to prevent GERS from going broke three years from now.
This is like seeing a person who is toppling over a cliff and instead of reaching out a saving hand, you form a committee to study whether a net or a rope might be a better choice.
GERS is less than three years away from going broke, and although alarm bells have been ringing for years, no governor and no legislature has had the courage to take the actions that would save the system.
Instead, they hire consultants and appoint a task force. If the V.I. government had a dollar for every task force that it has appointed to come up with solutions to its many and various crises, it would have enough money to take care of GERS.
The sad reality, however, is that although previous task forces and consultants came up with answers, they were not the answers anyone wanted to hear. And so nothing was done. And now Bryan is asking yet another task force to produce answers. What are the odds the new answers will be just like the old answers? At most, we’ll get another entry to hang in the Hall of Same.
Bryan’s succumbing to the temptation to form a task force is disappointing considering he campaigned hard on the promise of “Change Course Now.” He even proposed a bold new concept for funding GERS: Marijuana money. He envisioned revenue from sales of V.I. marijuana crops would be enough to secure a bond issue that would funnel funds into GERS.
So far, however we have no crops, no sales, no bond.
What we do have is a task force.
Bryan has 18 months to take action on GERS, and he has waited until now to do the one thing that is absolutely not needed. He has all the information readily available in previous task force reports, as well as the special in-depth Daily News report, “GERS: Who’s To Blame?” published in March, 2017. That report detailed all the findings of experts and summit meetings and such.
So the only reason to appoint a task force right now is to make a show of doing something while not actually doing anything.
The consequences are potentially tragic for individuals and for the territory. Thousands upon thousands of government retirees stand to lose all or most of their income, and thousands more will lose their future pensions. The impact on the V.I. economy would be devastating.