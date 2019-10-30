ST. THOMAS — The Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees declined to renew the West Indian Co.’s management agreement of the Havensight Mall, citing shrinking revenues, rising costs and a mall short of its potential.
The decision, made after an Oct. 17 meeting between GERS trustees and WICO’s Board of Directors, was a “cost-saving measure,” according to GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs, who told The Daily News on Tuesday that the decision was made “in the best interest” of GERS members.
“It’s costing us too much to operate the mall,” he said. “Revenues are not what they used to be. When I came here [12 years ago], we were earning close to $9 million in [yearly] revenues via rent. It’s now down to $6 million, at least $2.5 to $3 million less.”
Nibbs said operating costs are also rising.
“We pay WICO at least $4.8 million [annually] — that’s too much,” he said. “All of our consultants said it should be $2 million less.”
Nibbs said the board doesn’t want to use any contributions or monies from other sources to operate the mall — and for that reason, the board unanimously decided not to continue with WICO’s management and instead “run the mall ourselves.”
“We still own the mall [as before], but we would take management responsibility,” Nibbs said. “Our plan is to have an in-house management team, hire a couple of individuals that have more management responsibilities and probably outsource some of the services being performed.”
Nibbs said this could save $2.5 million annually, and allow GERS to use the savings to revamp the mall and make critical infrastructure improvements.
He said the board “doesn’t have any issues” about bidding out the management agreement.
However, he added, some management companies have expressed hesitation about the steep costs — and the surrounding politics — involved with the mall.
The Daily News reached out to WICO Board Chairman Joseph Boschulte for comment on Tuesday, but did not receive a reply by press time.
A GERS statement Tuesday indicated that the retirement system will be working with WICO’s management and the mall’s tenants to “ensure a smooth transition.”
WICO has managed the Havensight Mall under a bevy of multi-year agreements since selling the property to GERS in 1993. In 2014, WICO entered into a five-year management pact of the mall during the administration of then-Gov. John deJongh Jr.
