ST. THOMAS — A hotel proposed at the site of a warehouse under demolition at Havensight Mall is part of the plan by the Government Employees’ Retirement System to restore mall revenue to historic highs of $9 million annually, according to GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs.
Work at the demolition site is kept to evenings to minimize impact on visitors, including passengers on cruise ships berthed at the West Indian Company dock.
Depicted in architectural renderings, the five-story hotel would have 125 rooms, Nibbs said in an interview Tuesday following a GERS board meeting a day earlier.
Introducing a hotel to the mall would have 24-hour benefits for the tenants rather than only when the cruise ships are berthed there.
“It’s good for the area — the tenants went through a hurtful time,” Nibbs said of business owners at the mall. “It’s a good project.”
GERS would not own any shares in the hotel, just lease the space, Nibbs said.
He added that the proposed hotel site is next to the apron which abuts the dock, just south of WICO’s offices on a space formerly occupied by a warehouse, and currently undergoing demolition. The nearby Welcome Center will also be demolished.
Forecast to host its first visitors in 2024, GERS’ plan is to lease the space, with the hotel developer, Shaun Miller, of Haven Development L.L.C., funding development and leasing the operation of the hotel. Nibbs believed the hotel would operate under the Hilton Hotel flag as Hampton Suites.
In addition to the hotel, Nibbs also provided a few details about a proposed lease of the former WICO office also known as the “White House.” Turning that building into a museum has been the subject of talks with the St. Thomas Historical Trust. The Trust currently operates a small museum in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Raadet’s Gade.
“The Trust is very excited about the potential partnership with GERS to open a cultural center at the Havensight Mall,” Trust President Luana Wheatly said. “We are still ironing out the details but know it would be an amazing experience for locals and visitors.”
The elegant, white-painted building overlooks Charlotte Amalie harbor, the whole of Havensight, including the mall and its environs, all the way to Long Bay and Yacht Haven Grande. It dates to the era around the time of transfer of the territory from Denmark to the United States.
Nibbs also spoke about trials facing the pension system related to employer and employee payments from the territory’s beleaguered Water and Power Authority. The Authority is 35 payments behind in funding the retirement accounts of its employees, owing about $8 million to GERS.
“WAPA has a cash flow problem,” Nibbs stated. He noted that a similar situation occurred about 10 years ago.
The problems stem from a failure to pay, not only the employees and employer payments, but also from WAPA employees members who had loans with GERS.
Asked about impact on individual members, Nibbs said, “That puts those employees in arrears.”
“It’s a challenge,” Nibbs said and noted that a lawsuit with WAPA had been undertaken. GERS General Counsel and Trustee Cathy M. Smith stated in Monday’s meeting that the case was still in early days and that she was preparing a communication requesting discovery to be presented to WAPA’s lawyers.
Indeed, the amounts owed and the challenge of trying to keep the twice monthly cycle of payments, was manifested in a recent GERS audit. It called out the pension system’s resorting to manual methods to overcome the information management troubled by WAPA’s failure to keep pace with its payment schedule.
Results of the $110K audit, which commenced June 9, were presented in Monday’s GERS Board meeting. The report cited a number of “areas for improvement,” but failed to uncover any fraud according to the lead CPA, Graylin Smith, of S.B. Company, LLC located in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Nibbs said that GERS leadership was aware, not blindsided with the audit findings, stating “I concur, we know what the issues are,” and noted that despite having to accommodate other agencies lack of adherence to guidelines for timely payments with manual support, there were enough internal controls to prevent “hanky-panky.”