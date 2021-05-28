Board members of the Government Employees’ Retirement System, shortly after convening their regularly scheduled monthly meeting online Thursday, went into executive session.
Hours later, members still had not re-emerged online, and it wasn’t clear whether they experienced technical difficulties.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs could not be reached after the meeting on whether the board reported any information out of the executive session.
Prior to going into executive session, Board Chairman Nellon Bowry briefly referenced GERS’ pending insolvency during his report.
“We have to step up our efforts to keep the plan sponsors’ feet to the fire, Bowry said, adding that the Legislature had assigned a special committee to resolve the matter.
According to Bowry, that committee, so far, has held one meeting. He said that a second scheduled meeting had to be canceled due to an emergency and “there’s a concern … that we let the momentum slide.”
Bowry also mentioned that while V.I. government decided “they don’t owe us nothing from 2021,” GERS should be in fact receiving $10 million each year in contributions, as budgeted.
“They owe us $40.9 million,” he added, estimating the amount to date.
Thursday’s meeting began as usual with “suggestions from retirees,” and it was reported that Aquannette Chinnery thanked the board and the administration for modifying its website and linking documents for easier access.
Nibbs, who reported on his activities since last month’s meeting, said this included a new trustee orientation with Bowry, Andre Dorsey and Dwayne Callwood.
He also met with officials relative to the return of the cruise lines and subsequent operations at Havensight Mall.
The latter included meetings with tenants, a roof contractor, and a potential technical assistance consultant for the mall.
In discussion regarding new member services, Nibbs said he’d received 30 new applications this month.
To date, the GERS has received 84 applications, of which 12 were processed and said 72 are still pending.
Another 40 applications for processing are pending from last year, he said.
Currently, he said, there are about 8,700 active GERS members, and all received checks last month.
In terms of general activity, Nibbs said that 642 people contacted GERS in April, mostly in the form of an email and in regards to taxes.
He also reported that the GERS received its annual invitation from the Legislature to present its 2022 budget beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Also Thursday, Bowry announced that the St. Croix district has a new “elected” retiree appointed to the board.
He explained that only one candidate, former Senate President Ronald Russell, submitted an application for what is normally an elected post.
Russell, Bowry said, met all the qualifications and was therefore appointed as elected.
Bowry also thanked Russell and other GERS trustees for stepping up and filling the slots that were empty for quite a while.