The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council is challenging the community to “Git Up” and dance to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.
The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the council’s St. Croix office at Sion Farm Shopping Center.
“We really had a lot of cases of domestic violence this month — we are actually challenging people to show that they’re against it,” Darlene Springer, the organization’s community outreach specialist, said.
Springer said so far this October — which is Domestic Violence Awareness month — there have been some high profile domestic violence incidents.
Many, she said, are aware of the cases of Robin Hitesman and 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin, who were victims of domestic violence-related abuse that resulted in their deaths.
She added that the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix saw a large number of women who reported abuse cases this month.
“We want people to come out and bring awareness to the abuse,” she said of the dance event, inspired by the “Git Up” dance craze, where groups of people get together and take part in coordinated dancing to “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown. The event will also feature an open mic segment and refreshments will be provided.
Residents are encouraged to wear purple, the international color for domestic violence awareness.
