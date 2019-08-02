Daily News Staff
The 2019 Cruzan Foodie Rum and Rosé Experience will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Frederiksted.
Talented local chefs will prepare hors d’oeuvres. And an assortment of Cruzan Rum cocktails, created by 2017 Stoli Vodka Mix Master of the Caribbean and owner of Bes Craft Cocktail Lounge, Frank Robinson, alongside 2017 Stoli Vodka Mix Master of the US Virgin Islands, Jahmani Johnson, will be available.
Every hour on the hour, guests will enjoy a different food and drink pairing. Guests can indulge in unlimited glasses of pink rosé wine and an assortment of rum cocktails specially crafted for the event. Syndicate Sounds will provide entertainment.
Guests will receive a take home gift and will have the opportunity to win various prizes throughout the evening. Dress code is island chic pink and white attire. Price is $70 per person. A portion of sales will benefit the Museum Center. For more information, visit RumeandRoseSTX.eventbrite.com.
