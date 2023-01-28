Gifft Hill School revived its annual GHS Gives Back Day Thursday.According to the Gifft Hill School, for the first time since 2019, all students — from toddlers through 12th graders — spent the day engaging in service projects that benefited various other island nonprofits and the community.
The school’s youngest students — toddlers, preschoolers, and the pre-K class — enjoyed a morning of arts and crafts with St. John senior citizens at the GHS Lower Campus’s great room. Fourth and fifth-graders hosted lemonade and bake sales for the St. John Cancer Fund and the Coral Bay Community Council, respectively, bringing in $2,405 for the cancer fund and $1,052.50 raised for Coral Bay council.
A group of Upper Campus students hosted a plant sale with proceeds going to the Animal Care Center of St. John, which also benefited from a different group of Upper Campus students who helped with facility maintenance and care of the animals at its Cruz Bay headquarters. And the high school students helped prepare meals for distribution by the Catholic Church to the needy and homeless population in Cruz Bay, while other groups removed lionfish from local waters and volunteered with the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park trail crew.
The students also worked to beautify the island via a Cruz Bay litter cleanup in conjunction with Get Trashed St. John, and a mural painting project near Enighed Pond in partnership with the V.I. Waste Management Authority.
“As a school that depends on the generosity of others to exist, we know first-hand the positive impact of personal giving,” GHS Head of School Liz Kinsella said. “We want our students to grow up knowing they have the power to make a difference in the lives of others too. Learning that it ‘feels good to do good’ is just another example of the experiential education Gifft Hill School offers, and what makes us special.”