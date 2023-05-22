Sen. Kenneth Gittens said Monday that the territory has work to do in order to be “truly prepared for a weather emergency.”
His comments followed a hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety that he chairs with officials from the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency reporting that not all hurricane shelters are fully prepared and some still lack generators and other essential supplies and equipment.
“My colleagues and I have some major concerns with the shelter list — especially with there being only two sites on St. Croix,” Gittens said in a released statement. “Hurricane season starts next week and based on what I heard today, the shelters are not ready to accommodate.”
Gittens said he plans a follow up meeting with VITEMA “to inventory generators, cots, and other items needed at the shelters.”
In addition to VITEMA, representatives from the V.I. Police, Human Services, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the V.I. National Guard and the American Red Cross also testified on hurricane readiness.
VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen reported that the Emergency Operations Centers would open 72 hours prior to any expected tropical storm conditions “at the call of Gov. Bryan.”
Gittens took note that Virgin Islanders are still facing challenges from the devastation wrought by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, with many “living in structures that are not secure and many of our traditional shelter spaces remain compromised.”
According to Gittens, more than 800 Virgin Islanders are listed on the Human Services Senior Registry. The registry identifies those in need of assistance ahead of a hurricane.
American Red Cross Executive Director Tina Beazer reported that the agency had more than 4,000 cots, 7,000 blankets, 44,000 shelf stable meals and 9,000 comfort kits on hand. She said the agency is actively recruiting volunteers.
“I will be inviting VITEMA back shortly to assure that some of the matters brought up today are addressed,” Gittens said in pointing out the government’s importance during adverse weather conditions. “I am hopeful and prayerful that we will put our heads together so that our residents and visitors can feel that this government is doing everything possible to assure their safety.”
In addition to Gittens, senators present at Monday’s meeting were Ray Fonseca, Angel L. Bolques Jr., Diane T. Capehart., Dwane M. Degraff, Novelle E. Francis Jr., Alma Francis Heyliger and Franklin D. Johnson.