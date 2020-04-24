ST. THOMAS — Sen. Kenneth Gittens is calling on the V.I. Agriculture Department to reopen abattoirs territory-wide and to distribute seedlings to residents for planting in order to help increase local food production in the wake of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, one of his colleagues who observed an inspection by a U.S. Department of Agriculture team of the St. Croix abattoir earlier this week, also is hoping for a speedy reopening.
Sen. Allison DeGazon, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Regulations and Agriculture, said food sustainability, meat production, and the development of the local agriculture system remains a priority.
She said that the abattoirs, which have been on a 120-day voluntary suspension after receiving 17 citations from the USDA, are “expected to be up and running in the coming weeks in full compliance.”
“We put a lot of pressure on the commissioner and his team and they delivered. Within a few weeks the abattoir should be up and running,” DeGazon said in a statement released Thursday, and subsequent to Gittens statement.
In the statement issued April 17, Gittens said that he recently had written to Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson questioning the delays in reopening, since Nelson had assured him in a past communication that his department was working to get into compliance.
According to Gittens, the COVID-19 pandemic is providing the Virgin Islands with the “ultimate opportunity” to diversify its economy through the expansion of the local agriculture industry.
“It is critical to reestablish some level of food security by increasing the amount of food produced here in the Virgin Islands,” he said. “We also need to look to new ways of moving our economy forward. COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated the dangers of relying so heavily on tourism, as that sector of the global economy is likely to take some time to recover.”
He called on Nelson to immediately organize a giveaway of seeds and seedlings in Agriculture’s possession.
“These materials should be distributed to our farmers and home gardeners,” Gittens said. “Encouraging planting of more fruits and vegetables increases our food security and would provide a constructive ‘stay at home’ project for many in our community.”
The expenditures are “reimbursable under the Emergency Declaration,” Gittens said.
“Let us work together to seize this moment to assure that our population enjoys continued access to fresh and healthy foods, while at the same time taking serious steps to diversify our economy,” he said.
The St. Croix senator noted how crucial it was to reopen the abattoirs, citing “recent news about possible meat shortages as a result of the closure of processing facilities throughout the United States.”
In his letter to Nelson questioning the delays with the reopening, Gittens pledged that the 33rd Legislature “stands ready to assist in your efforts to immediately reopen these facilities.”
“Reopening the abattoirs now will allow for safe and sanitary butchering of local livestock, which has become increasingly important, given our current circumstances,” Gittens wrote.
In addition to Nelson, a former Senate colleague prior to being named Agriculture commissioner, Gittens said he shared his ideas and concerns with other members of the 33rd Legislature as well as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
“When it comes to local agriculture, this current crisis represents a real opportunity for us to move forward in terms of both feeding ourselves and developing specialty crops for export,” Gittens said.
