So you think it won’t matter if you go to a beach party because:
(a) You are invincible and immortal.
(b) The coronavirus is not really as bad as they say.
(c) You hate being told what to do and not do.
(d) Nobody you know has the virus — so what harm can a party do?
Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong.
(a) Everybody dies, it’s just a question of when and whether you take someone down with you.
(b) The coronavirus is miserable at best and at worst it’s a serial killer.
(c) Everybody hates rules, so suck it up, buttercup.
(d) The harm of gathering with others is that it endangers the lives of countless people and damages the livelihood of V.I. businesses and workers.
The Daily News’ front page photo yesterday, March 31, showed a crowd of people having a good time together on a St. Croix beach. Reports from all three islands describe parties of dozens, even hundreds, of people partying on various beaches.
The serial killer must have loved seeing that. Everyone at those parties is now doing his dirty work: setting up potential victims by spreading the virus.
Think about glitter. If you touch glitter, it sticks to your hands. When you touch another person the glitter will also stick to them, and when they in turn touch someone else, it sticks to them — until everyone and everything has glitter on them.
The coronavirus is like glitter, only worse. Not only does it spread by touching an infected person or anything that person has touched, it also spreads by breathing in the air of an infected person.
To prevent the spread, nations, states and cities everywhere are taking drastic measures, and the V.I. government is no exception. Most businesses and many government operations have been ordered to close, and the immediate effect is a huge number of Virgin Islanders now out of work — no paychecks, no way to pay the rent, no way to buy groceries or pay WAPA.
If WAPA runs out of money because customers aren’t paying their bills, we’ll be cast back to the dark post-hurricane days, except this time WAPA might not be able to come back.
If businesses have to stay closed for long, the V.I. government will run out of money for the services we all need.
The recent beach parties have caused Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to take stronger action. He has ordered beach restaurants to close, which means even more businesses and workers will suffer. And if that doesn’t work, the next logical step is that six-letter word nobody wants to hear: Curfew.
We know how hard it is to endure a curfew, but imagine it lasting for weeks or months. Imagine people arrested, jailed and fined for being on the road, much less being with friends at the beach.
You have it in your power to keep that from happening. Don’t go where you don’t need to be. Don’t touch people or even get near them.
Show respect. Don’t risk the lives of others because you feel the desire to socialize.
Our community’s future depends on all of us accepting the new reality:
It is necessary to inconvenience the many to save the all.
Stay home.
Thank you.
