To the clergy and people of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands we bring you our Advent message of hope and peace and joy as we continue our pilgrimage during this age of COVID-19.
The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me because the Lord has anointed me; the Lord God has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the broken hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and release to the prisoners; to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor, Isaiah 61:1-2.
Again, this week, we hear another message of comfort and hope from the sacred text. We are also hearing a word of hope and comfort from the scientific community as they seek ways to address the pandemic that is rampant in our midst. Both messages of comfort and hope are coming to a people who are faced with the threat of extinction by an unseen enemy. While the cases of COVID-19 are increasing exponentially accompanied by losses of life, and in some places, suspension of in-door activities, there is still a word of hope like a light upon the mountain telling us that, in the midst of this pandemic, the church’s message to the community and the world is, “Help is on the way because our help is in the name of the Lord.” God knows all about our suffering and is sending words of consolation, comfort and hope while we await the full deliverance.
We will notice that Jesus used the same passage of consolation and hope from Isaiah 61 when he began his ministry. He saw the situation humanity was experiencing while he was living among them. When the time came for him to announce his mission and ministry to the world, the Spirit empowered him to respond with words of comfort and hope that would have been familiar to the hearers. It would have also reminded them of the times before when God came to their rescue and delivered them from all the situations that were beyond their control.
These words from the prophet Isaiah in Chapter 61, verses 1-2 tells us that God does not forsake the people. Even when we fall into difficulties and sufferings ensue, God provides a way out. Hymn writer Timothy Rees in “God is Love, Let Heaven Adore Him,” puts it this way, “When human hearts are breaking under sorrow’s iron rod, then we find that self-same aching, deep within the heart of God.” While God suffers with us, God has a plan of deliverance also. God prepares the people for the new beginning by sending messengers with words of comfort and encouragement so that hope may be created in the hearts of the hearers and they may know that deliverance is on the way.
The Psalmist spoke of a future when those who are in captivity will be restored to health and wholeness. Psalm 126, verses 1-3 tells us, “When the Lord restored the fortunes of Zion, then were we like those who dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with shout of joy. Then they said among the nations, The Lord has done great things for us and we are glad indeed.” In that message we hear whatever difficulties or anxieties we are experiencing now will not last forever. God has prepared a future for those who will endure. In spite of the daily increases in the USVI and the occasional cases visiting our islands of the Caribbean, with vigilance we can remain safe until deliverance comes.
This is the time for us to pray without ceasing, and give thanks for what we have. Those without anything must still praise the true and living God because somewhere out there, God has prepared a banquet for those who faithfully call upon Him. These are testing times to see whether we can hold fast to what is good and wait for our deliverance. These are times when we must pray for strength and courage to stand fast so that our spirit and soul and body may be kept sound and blameless. You see, God, by whatever means, human or divine, has sent us these messages to give us hope and courage.
St. Paul tells us in the Book of Romans chapter 15, ‘Whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, so that by steadfastness and by the encouragement of the Scripture, we might have hope. Therefore, we see that in the word of God is our hope.’ As we await the great and notable day, ‘may the God of hope fill us with all joy and peace in believing, so that we may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.
During this season of preparation, may we all put our hope and trust in God who knows all about the situations with which we are faced. There is coming a time of rejoicing, and the word of God tells us even before it finally comes, that we should give thanks. We will notice that the Children of Israel always found occasions for rejoicing in the midst of their hardships. After the laments of my God, my God, why has thou forsaken me, and are so far from my cry and from the words of my distress, there were shouts of, Praise the Lord you who fear the Lord, in the midst of the congregation, I will praise you. So, must we, while in the midst of this pandemic, find something for which we can be thankful and give praise to the Almighty. Each day that we are alive gives us an opportunity to offer praise and thanksgiving to our creator. Give thanks with grateful hearts. Amen.
— The Right Rev. Edward Ambrose Gumbs is the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands, which encompasses the Episcopal churches on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John and the Anglican churches in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.