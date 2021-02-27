During this time of uncertainty as we face the challenges of the present pandemic, hope is born anew each day as the instruments which God has design to fulfill God’s purpose for which they created. Just look and see the changes in nature with new growth and even flowers to remind us of the change God is bringing to our lives.
The Lord does not despise nor abhor the poor in their poverty; neither does the Lord hide His face from them, but when they cry to the Lord, the Lord hears them and answers them.
— Psalm 22:23.
In the Book of Genesis Chapter 17 the Lord made a promise to an old man that many of us would have difficulty understanding. If we recall last week’s message in that text God also made a covenant with Noah and gave him a sign, a rainbow, as a reminder of the covenant. Throughout our sacred text we will find repeatedly that God continually made covenants with those who trusted in God’s word. Even when it seemed impossible to the hearer, God had already given such an example of his providence that, all the believer had to do was to wait upon the Lord.
You see, early in our spiritual walk with God little things happened to give us the assurance and confidence that God is at work in our lives. When God called Abram to leave what was familiar and journey to an unfamiliar place, Abram obeyed and journeyed not knowing where he was going or when he will get there. He trusted God to lead him to the place God had prepared for his new beginning. After all, God had already told Abram in a vision, Do not be afraid, Abram, I will shield you from danger and give you a great reward.
The image of God shielding Abram from danger should give us hope that if we trust in the God of Abram, we too will inherit the promise and be shielded from the dangers that threaten our time. The promise to Abram was not for his time or his immediate family but for the generations yet to come who will trust in the God of Abram. So, we can learn from this promise that there is nothing new under the sun. Our God has already laid the foundation for our salvation, “I will shield you from danger” Gen 15: 1. In recent times many are tempted to disregard the sciences as to how we can keep safe during this pandemic. To disobey, or to disagree with the guidelines and protocols shared for our safety at this time, can be a direct disregard for the word of God and the message of salvation.
For example, in the beginning when God covenanted with people, God gave special guidelines to keep the people, who will trust and obey, safe from diseases and other discomforts that will come upon the face of the earth. Exodus 30 tells us of the need to wash our hands before distributing food. Leviticus tells us if we become infected to distance ourselves for seven to fourteen days, so we do not infect others.
While the circumstances may seem different, the basic guidelines and protocols established for our protection is evident in the text and quite relevant for our times. There it is plain and simple in the word of God how we as a community should protect ourselves when we are going through a pandemic. My friends, this is a part of the covenant establish between God and Abram’s offspring throughout all generations. Such was the demonstration of Abram’s faith that God changed his name Abraham thereby giving him a new identity. St. Paul attested to this when he wrote in Romans 4 that faith in the promise rests on grace, God’s favor to us, and is guaranteed to all the descendants, not only to the adherents of the law, but to those who share the faith of Abraham for he is the Father of all of us, as it is written, “I have made you the father of many nations.” Hoping against hope Abraham believed that he would become the father of many nations and no distrust made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew stronger in his faith as he gave glory to God, being fully convinced that God was able to do what God had promised.
As we journey on our Lenten pilgrimage or just journey through life, may the search of our spiritual reservoir reveal the little things in our lives where we can recognize the providence of God guiding us to do what was necessary to live into the promise! As we discover the little signposts along our earthly pilgrimage that kept us doing what is necessary to praise our God while we have our being, may we share our faith experiences so others may have hope. For those who follow a Lenten discipline, let us be reminded of the fast or discipline to which we were called when we began our Lenten journey on Ash Wednesday: to do away with the yoke of oppression, with the pointing of finger and malicious talk, and if we spend ourselves on behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then our light will rise in the darkness and our night will become like the noonday, Isaiah 58:9-10. So, may the poor eat and be satisfied and those who seek the Lord give praise. “May your hearts live forever.”
— The Right Rev. Edward Ambrose Gumbs is the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands, which encompasses the Episcopal churches on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John and the Anglican churches in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.