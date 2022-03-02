Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. And when you are one of thousands, you do so with fond memories that will never go away.
The voice of the Virgin Islands community, beloved Addie Ottley, has left its legacy. Aside from his political career serving as both senator and lieutenant governor, he is best remembered for the calm during the storm.
Few Virgin Islanders will forget what enduring a hurricane meant before common cellphone use. Being cut off, in the dark, with raging winds, we relied on the radio. And, that voice on the radio was Addie.
He encouraged the community, gave lifesaving advice, and relayed messages from loved ones. He talked us down, and held us together when we were pulled apart. He was the soothing, nonstop voice during a hellish time when people needed comfort and a friend. And he didn’t stop. Hour after hour he kept talking and reassuring and calming. A traumatic time made easier by a very special person.
Addie was never one to ignore a request for assistance. Nonprofits were always welcome on his show to speak about the many good causes they were working on. Everyone knew not to move the coffee table with the wobbly leg, and sat in a home-like environment while he asked questions on what was going on and how could the community help. It was like spending an afternoon with a family friend.
Leaving a legacy of memories is life defining, and service to community is the highest calling. Virgin Islands friend to all, Addie Ottley achieved both. The people of the Virgin Islands will miss him greatly.
Well done old friend.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi