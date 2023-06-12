ST. CROIX — The Good Hope Country Day Class of 2023 will have an asterisk next to it in the history books, listing not one but two valedictorians and a salutatorian.
Tsehai Alfred and Justin Lawrence both maintained a 4.0 average throughout high school. They couldn’t be separated by even a fraction of a point, and as such were named co-valedictorians, according to school officials.
On Saturday they joined 24 other graduates including salutatorian Ariana Schwartz, as they marched down the outer aisles of the Island Center for the Performing Arts to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Friends and family cheered as the 26 were recognized as winners of art, poetry and moot court winners. They were also described as authors, presidential scholars and accomplished athletes among others.
Nancy Thatcher, dean of the Upper Division at the school, lauded the class for its outstanding accomplishments, noting it was “filled with model students and dynamic leaders who excelled and contributed on campus and in the community at large.”
Alfred said she has always maintained her grades as an honor student, and attended Good Hope Country Day School from the seventh grade after leaving Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School.
“I was always taught to maintain my grades and to focus on my education, so I did,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of reading and writing and had to put in the work to maintain my grades.”
Alfred lists reading and writing among her hobbies and plans to attend Columbia University for its pre-law program.
“I’ve always liked writing, I ran the school newspaper and I was focused on journalism, but I was inspired by the moot court experience this past year and that drove me more towards a career in law,” she said.
Lawrence spent the last 14 years at Good Hope Country Day, and among his hobbies are cooking and baking. He’s known to expresses appreciation for his teachers and classmates by baking chocolate chip cookies or banana bread.
“I’m heading to John Hopkins and specifically plan to look at public health and do some research on public health in the Virgin Islands because it is such a huge problem here,” Lawrence said, adding that some members of his family have had to leave island for better health care as they age. He said he’s used to seeing them daily and misses them whenever they go off island for care.
“We need improvements in our public health system and if I can make a difference so that families can stay together, I want to work towards that,” he said.
Schwartz has attended Good Hope Country Day since 8th grade when A-Z Academy closed its doors. She is president of the Climate Action Group, and member of the Junior Statesman organization, among others.
Schwartz, who is headed to the University of Rhode Island, had some advice for rising seniors, noting they should not take time for granted and procrastinate.
“That is the biggest mistake, I think,” she said. “You think it’s senior year and you have all this time to have fun before you get serious and start planning for your future, but that time can quickly slip away before you know it.”
Head of School William Bugg addressed the students for the final time, reminding them to be true to themselves and be the best that they can be for themselves, their community and the world.
“Lead with integrity and purpose, remember that you have the power to shape the world. Together let us build a future that celebrates diversity, uplifts our community and inspires generations to come,” he said. “I wish you an incredible journey ahead with endless possibilities and great success.”
In addition to their diplomas, these students also received appointments or certificates o Saturday: Christopher Miles Timmons Jr. received his appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy; Schwartz received the Faculty Award and Alfred received the Trustee Award.
