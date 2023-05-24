Virgin Islands government officials are once again under fire for taking money and charitable donations from wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over the course of his two decades in the territory, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is scheduled to be deposed in the case next month, following the recent deposition of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
“Rather than stop him, they helped him,” according to Tuesday’s 30-page filing by attorney Felicia Ellsworth, one of the lawyers representing JPMorgan Chase in a lawsuit filed by the V.I. government.
The government has accused the bank of ignoring and benefiting from Epstein’s crimes. But attorneys for the bank say the government provided a safe haven for Epstein and allowed him to operate unchecked, even rewarding him with lucrative tax benefits.
The V.I. Justice Department is responsible for monitoring sex offenders in the territory, including Epstein, who claimed Little St. James island off St. Thomas as his primary residence for two decades before his August 2019 suicide. Epstein was required to register as a sex offender following his 2008 conviction for sex crimes involving underage girls in Florida.
Former V.I. Attorney General Denise George told The Daily News a month before Epstein’s death that there was nothing she could do to investigate reports that he had abused young women and underage girls in the territory.
“Something has to trigger an investigation,” George said at the time, noting that an investigation can only be launched if someone files a criminal complaint or a peace officer observes suspicious activity, and “an investigation is not triggered because criminal activity was occurring in another jurisdiction, or another state.”
While at least one woman said in a civil lawsuit in New York that she was sexually abused at Epstein’s home on Little St. James island, George said then that information is not sufficient to launch a local investigation.
“It’s not based on that type of hearsay, or news reports from another jurisdiction,” George said in July 2019.
After Epstein’s death, the V.I. Justice Department sued Epstein’s estate.
The civil claim accused Epstein and his attorneys of lying to the EDA and fraudulently obtained millions in tax benefits, which he used to fund his sex trafficking enterprise.
In 2022, George announced a $105 million settlement — under which Epstein’s lawyers did not admit any fault — and said half the sale price of Little St. James would fund resources for sexual abuse survivors.
Attorney Linda Singer and the private law firm of Motley Rice stand to receive at least $23.35 million of the $105 settlement for representing V.I. government in that case, and Singer is currently representing the government in the subsequent lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.
Bryan subsequently fired George in late 2022.
In recent filings, attorneys for the V.I. government and the bank are sparring over whether the bank can assert certain “affirmative defenses,” with each accusing the other of being culpable for facilitating Epstein’s crimes.
The V.I. government brought the civil action against JPMorgan Chase “as part of its ongoing effort to protect public safety,” Singer wrote in a May 8 filing.
The government’s investigation showed JP Morgan “provided and pulled the levers through which Epstein’s recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and the concealment of Epstein’s trafficking,” she wrote. “JPMorgan had real-time information on Epstein’s activity that the Government did not and had specific legal duties to report this information to law enforcement authorities, which it intentionally decided not to do.”
While the bank is accusing the government of similar behavior, “fault-shifting defenses — including contributory or comparative negligence — addressed to law enforcement or regulatory acts or omissions likewise do not apply against government plaintiffs suing to vindicate public rights,” Singer added.
But according to Tuesday’s response by Ellsworth on behalf of JPMorgan Chase, “USVI government officials actively facilitated Epstein’s crimes,” both by failing to properly supervise him as a sex offender, and by assisting him in transporting women and girls through the territory’s airport.
Cecile deJongh, wife of former Gov. John deJongh Jr. worked for Epstein for 20 years, and Epstein had “close ties” to de Jongh’s successor, Gov. Kenneth Mapp, and current Gov. Bryan, according to the filing.
“In sum, in exchange for Epstein’s cash and gifts, USVI made life easy for him. The government mitigated any burdens from his sex offender status. And it made sure that no one asked too many questions about his transport and keeping of young girls on his island,” Ellsworth wrote.
“Epstein could have lived anywhere in the world. He chose USVI,” maintaining a “quid pro quo relationship with USVI’s highest ranking officials,” Ellsworth wrote. “He gave them money, advice, influence, and favors. In exchange, they shielded and even rewarded him,” granting him millions in tax incentives.
The specific dollar amount Epstein received in tax incentives from the V.I. Economic Development Authority, or EDA, is redacted from the filing. But Ellsworth also filed a declaration Tuesday listing 114 exhibits, including many documents deemed confidential due to a protective order, which were filed under seal.
In addition to the sealed exhibits, the list includes numerous news articles — several published by the Virgin Islands Daily News, including a Feb. 13, 2020 article titled “Epstein estate could be ordered to repay more than $144 million in tax breaks.”
“For two decades, and for long after” JP Morgan Chase stopped providing banking services to Epstein, “the entity that most directly failed to protect public safety and most actively facilitated and benefited from Epstein’s continued criminal activity was the plaintiff in this case—the USVI government itself,” Ellsworth wrote.
The list of exhibits also includes “excerpts of the transcript of the May 9, 2023 deposition of Stacey E. Plaskett,” the V.I. Delegate to Congress.
Plaskett served as EDA attorney from 2007 to 2012 while Bryan was EDA chairman and Epstein, who had already been living in the Virgin Islands for about a decade, was convicted of child sex crimes in Florida in 2008.
Epstein continued to receive tax exemptions from the EDA, despite being a known sex offender, and Bryan signed off renewal of Epstein’s benefit certificate in 2013. Bryan is scheduled to be deposed on June 6, according to a public docket entry filed Tuesday.
After leaving the EDA, Plaskett worked for the law firm of Kellerhals, Ferguson and Kroblin, which represented Epstein locally, before Plaskett went on to run for public office.
“Epstein personally gave the maximum amount to Ms. Plaskett’s campaigns over multiple election cycles,” Ellsworth wrote in a small portion of Tuesday’s filing that was not redacted from public view. “In total, Epstein and his employees donated over $30,000 across three of Ms. Plaskett’s congressional races.
Plaskett has publicly acknowledged receiving $8,100 in campaign contributions from Epstein, which she said in 2019 she would be donating to local charities that help abused women and girls.
Bryan has denied receiving any campaign contributions from Epstein, but one of Epstein’s attorneys, Erika Kellerhals, helped organize a fundraiser for Bryan in 2018.
In her May 9 deposition, Plaskett said she could not recall whether she did any work for Epstein or his businesses during her time at the law firm of Kellerhals, Ferguson, and Kroblin. But after leaving the firm, attorney “Erika Kellerhals introduced me to Mr. Epstein as a potential donor,” when she was running for office, and she met with him at his office on St. Thomas, Plaskett said.
Plaskett also acknowledged hearing that Epstein was often accompanied by young women when he traveled to the Virgin Islands, according to the deposition transcript filed in court.
Plaskett said she could not recall how many times she met with Epstein to solicit campaign contributions, but said it was not more than five times, and she also met with him once at his home in New York.
At that meeting, Plaskett solicited money from Epstein for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, (DCCC) asking Epstein to donate the maximum individual contribution of $30,000 toward her goal of $250,000.
The DCCC rejected Epstein’s contribution, and when asked if it was because Epstein was a sex offender, Plaskett said she “was not sure of the totality of the circumstances,” according to the deposition transcript.
In addition to the $8,100 Epstein personally contributed to Plaskett’s campaigns between 2014 and 2020, several of his associates also contributed, including Lesley Groff, who gave $2,600. Lawyer Darren Indyke, who sought tax breaks from the EDA on behalf of Epstein’s Financial Trust Company while Plaskett served as EDA attorney, contributed $10,700 to her campaign, according to the transcript.
Richard Kahn, another of Epstein’s long-time attorneys and co-executor of Epstein’s estate alongside Indyke, contributed another $10,700 to Plaskett’s campaign, and Indyke’s administrative assistant Bella Klein donated $2,600, according to the transcript, totaling $30,000 from Epstein and his associates.
The Daily News could not immediately reach Plaskett for comment Tuesday night.