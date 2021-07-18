The V.I. Government’s Financial Fellow program, a two-year entry-level position in which fellows spend up to six months in various departments and agencies, is accepting applicants until Aug. 6. Candidates can apply by visiting www.governmentjobs.com. Email questions to malika.daniels@dop.vi.gov or denelle.baptiste@omb.vi.gov.
