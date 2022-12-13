Dear Editor,
Since the early 1980s, I have been fighting politically and socially to protect the great northwest of St. Croix.
Over the last few months, I’ve written a series of articles in this newspaper explaining the history of the great Northside and why it should be protected indefinitely by establishing a Maroon Territorial Park in Northside A Quarter of St. Croix.
There are two parcels of lands, and each is over 1,000 acres. One parcel is located at Northside A Quarter — what I call Maroon country because of its unique geological formation. The other parcel of land includes Northside B Quarter, King Quarter and Prince Quarter. These parcels of lands are estates Hermitage, Solitude, Parasol, River and Mount Eagle.
In 2001, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service asked the Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization, to conduct a forestland assessment to identify properties on St. Croix to become part of the Virgin Islands Forest Legacy Program. Two parcels of lands were identified. The Northside A Quarter, which includes estates Annaly, Sweet Bottom Bay, Wills Bay, Mount Stewart, Bodkins, Well Bay as well as other locations within Annaly Bay watershed. The other parcel of land identified was Estate Hermitage and the surrounding estates of that valley. Estate Hermitage is located in the King Quarter. This estate and the surrounding estates are up for sale. It is a little over 1,000 acres with a deep, rich, fertile valley surrounded by forest along the hillside and by the mountain ranges of Mount Eagle and Blue Mountain.
The landscape of Estate Hermitage is a breathtaking view, especially looking down from the northeast scenic road on to Blue Mountain, Mount Eagle trails and Bodkins Mill, which are two to three miles west on Scenic Road. Hermitage and the surrounding estates are the headwaters of Bethlehem, River, Upper Love, Lower Love and Estate Adventure streams that flow to the southern coast of St. Croix’s great plain. In the 1800s, Estate Hermitage belonged to John Willett and his heirs.
Estate Hermitage has a cane-grinding windmill and a factory where slaves once plowed the fertile valley with ax, mules and horses. Up until recently, there were guava (Psidium guajava L.) trees growing wild in the pasture of Hermitage and the surrounding estates. The guava was spread all over the pasture by the cows eating the fruits. Estate Parasol is part of the Estate Hermitage parcel of land in the Northside B Quarter. The Parasol ridge extends southeast from a 747-foot peak located in the center of the estate. The Danish name for Parasol ridge is Parasol Bakke.
The 747-foot peak is on the main watershed, about center along the western slope road from River to Prosperity Mill on the road in the southwest corner of the Northside. The estate rests between two low hills between Fountain Valley and Blue Mountain. There are several ruins of this old estate overgrown in the forest south of the sugar mill on top of the hill.
Estate Solitude is in Northside B Quarter. Its hill is about 544 feet high, south of Mount Eagle, the highest peak on St. Croix. The name suggested by triangulation by “party for Pow Point.” However, there is no point on Estate Solitude on the north side of St. Croix. Due to the surrounding mountain ranges and hills of the estates in this fertile agricultural valley, many slaves took advantage to escape and “go maroon.”On Oct. 1, 1832, William Smith reported to Governor von Scholten about runaway slaves at Estate Solitude on the north side and at Anguilla plantation. He mentioned in his report to the governor that seven maroons from estates Solitude and Anguilla fled St. Croix by a stolen boat and thought to have gone to Tortola.
Estate River is also part of the parcel, with the other surrounding estates, for sale. This estate is part of Prince Quarter. It has a large slave cemetery that connected to the other slave cemeteries across the northwest of the island. The French name for Estate River is Riviere du Cap, which mean “River of the Cape.”
Gerard Doward, affectionately known as Jerry, is a good friend of mine, and he’s one person that I consider to be a Crucian cultural historian. Jerry documented his ancestors’ lives by using the slave grave sites of the northwest and connecting estates throughout the region including estates Big Fountain, Hermitage, Parasol, Solitude, River, and others in the surrounding area.
Jerry learned that a woman named “Lucretia” is his second great grandmother. She was born around 1809 and arrived on St. Croix Danish West Indies around 1819.
Lucretia was an enslaved African. Her name appears in the 1835 census as living in Estate Big Fountain — which is near estates River, Hermitage, Parasol, Solitude, and Mount Eagle — with her son, Christian Joshua Balfour. Her son, Joshua, was born on St. Croix as a slave in 1833 and baptized in the Catholic faith. Lucretia died on April 2, 1854, six years after emancipation and was buried in Estate Big Fountain.
Christian Joshua Balfour remained working in Estate Big Fountain where he met and married Jane Henrietta Fredericks. Henrietta was born in Estate Hard Labor, which is not too far from Estate Grove Place and Estate River. However, Henrietta was contracted out to work in Estate Annaly --Maroon country. Henrietta and Joshua had two sons, Christian David Balfour and Anthony Balfour.
In the census or church records, Jerry found out that Anthony was the father of Alma Eugenie Balfour Doward, his mother, who is Lisa Doward’s grandmother.
Jerry wrote:
“Joshua and Henrietta also had two daughters. Namely Lucreita and Maria. Both girls died at an early age. Joshua and Herrietta died days apart in 1869. June 8 and June 20, 1869, respectively. Anthony Balfour married Anastasia Thomas, who was the mother of Alma Balfour Doward.” Mount Eagle, which is in Northside B Quarter, connected to the estates that I mentioned in the valley of Hermitage.”
On Oldendorp’s map by Paul Kuffner, Mount Eagle — in 1767 — is simply called “Hochste Berg,” which means highest mountain. Mount Eagle, which is 1,165 feet above sea level, provided temporary shelter for runaway slaves or Maroons from the surrounding plantations, which include Hermitage and other estates in the area. As such, these estates need to be protected, especially as cultural, prehistoric archaeological sites if not for natural history. And, most of all, for its fertile agricultural soils.
I encourage our government to purchase this 1,000-plus acres of land. It is a good investment for agricultural development, while protecting invaluable historical and cultural resources. We must act to preserve the historic landscape of the great valley of Estate Hermitage.
— Olasee Davis of St. Croix is active
in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and
environmental preservation