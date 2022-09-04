Government House announced that some local businesses are set to share $1 million in stimulus funding from Office of the Governor, administered via the Small Business Development Center.
According to a news release, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. congratulated the recipients of the so-called “Innovation” grants with each business selected slated to receive up to $50,000.
“I would like to congratulate the winners of these competitive grants, and I’m especially pleased to see the innovative spirit and resilience shown by the small business owners who applied,” Bryan said in the prepared statement.
While the recipients were not named, the news release noted that “about 1,000 businesses submitted applicants for up to $50,000 in grant money,” to the Small Business Development Center.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta said when contacted Friday evening following the statement’s release that he would check with the SBDC for the list of recipients but did not follow up. The Daily News also reached out to the SBDC for a list to no avail.
In May, Bryan announced that the $1 million fund was created by his office — to be administered by the Small Business Development Center — in response to the many businesses forced to close or pause operations due to COVID. The fund, he said, would help local businesses with necessary upgrades and the hiring of more employees.
Business owners were invited to apply for the fund, and in order to be eligible, companies had to submit a business license, be in good standing and provide records of sales and bank statements. Applicants also had to be in business at least six months or longer, with fewer than 100 employees.
Businesses were also asked to create and present a proposal explaining how each planned to use the funds if selected. Each proposal was judged based on the level of innovation, impact, and the business’ ability to execute their plan, the release stated.
According to the SBDC website, the businesses were contacted on Aug. 30 via email, but that they first had to verify and validate their grant application prior to receiving the funds.
Awardees will be mandated to provide an impact summary of how the grant affected their business — 12 months from the date of award.
The Small Business Development Center is a partnership program of the University of The Virgin Islands and U.S. Small Business Administration. SBDC provides resources for entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the territory. Those resources include one-on-one advising, online and group training, and webinars to help businesses start and succeed.
For more information on the innovation grant or Small Business Development Center visit www.visbdc.org