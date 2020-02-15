The 49th annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the Virgin Islands opens at 9 a.m. today at the Agriculture Department Complex in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix.
The fair will run today through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Entrance to the fair costs $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children 12 years and under.
Vitran announced Friday that its buses on St. Croix will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday during the fair.
Agrifest entertainment
Saturday
10 a.m.: Opening ceremony in the Big Tent.
1 to 3 p.m.: Hypa Active Krew on the East Stage
2 to 2:30 p.m.: Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies
2 to 5 p.m.: Grand Quadrille Dance with Stanley and the 10 Sleepless Knights in the Big Tent.
2 to 5 p.m.: Lew Muckle Elementary School Steel Orchestra on the East Stage.
3 to 4 p.m.: St. Croix Heritage Dancers in the Big Tent
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.: We Deh Ya Cultural Dancers
4:30 to 6 p.m.: Hartatak Band Int’l on the East Stage
Sunday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Church service and Caribbean Gospel Singspiration in the Big Tent
1 to 1:30 p.m.: Music in Motion Dance Company on the East Stage
2 to 3:30 p.m.: Blackest and Fusion Band on the East Stage
2 to 4 p.m.: Bingo with Bogle, the Music Commissioner in the Big Tent
2 to 5 p.m.: Rising Stars Steel Orchestra on the Middle Stage
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: V.I. Soca Artists Expo on the East Stage
4 to 6 p.m.: Bigdaddy Chucho & deh 411 in the Big Tent
4:30 to 6 p.m.: Big band on the East Stage
Monday
Noon to 1 p.m.: Gyasi Clarke in the Big Tent
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Fyah Taki/V.I. Reggae Artists Expo in the Big Tent
4:30 to 6 p.m.: Ras Batch and Sankofa in the Big Tent
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Kurt Schindler on the East Stage
3:30 to 6 p.m.: Basic Vibyz on the East Stage
3 to 6 p.m.: Pikey on the Middle Stage
