ST. THOMAS — Officers intercepted and confiscated seven firearms from an individual at King Airport on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police “intercepted five semi-automatic handguns of various calibers and two semi-automatic assault rifles,” Derima said in a statement.
“The individual attempted to bring the firearms into the territory but did not disclose all the weapons. The VIPD Firearms Investigation Unit confiscated the firearms and has launched an investigation into the background of the bearer and the origin of the weapons,” according to Derima.
Derima did not indicate when the firearms were confiscated, elaborate on the circumstances of the seizure, or say whether the gun owner is expected to be charged with a crime.
The firearms unit licenses firearms in the territory and is responsible for ensuring that applicants are properly investigated and properly qualify for a firearms license, Derima said. The unit also presents evidence in court, inspects homes and businesses and maintains firearms registration records.
According to Derima, visitors who bring “mainland-licensed firearm” into the territory without contacting the Firearms Unit will have their guns confiscated and may be prosecuted.
“Our law requires that if you come into the U.S. Virgin Islands with a firearm, you must immediately contact the Firearms Unit at 340-778-2211 or 340-774-2211,” Derima said. “You will be arrested if you are found in possession of an unregistered firearm.”
