Although Mongoose Junction’s annual trick or treat event has been cancelled, young St. John residents will still have options for celebrating Halloween this weekend.
The office of St. John Administrator Shikima Sprauve-Jones will present a drive-through trick or treat tomorrow from 3 to 5 p.m. Participating locations include the Battery gate, the Beach Bar, Cruz Bay Landing, Cool Breeze Jeep Rental, VIPD, and Varlack Ventures. Treats were donated by Our Market Smoothies and St. John Scoops.
St. John Land Conservancy and Eccentric Drive In will present Beggars Night at the Drive-In for children tomorrow evening at the Coral Bay ball field, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Box Trolls will play on the big screen at 6:30 p.m., and It Chapter 2 will show at 8 p.m. Children are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and popcorn, hot dogs, and other food and drink will be available for purchase. There will be candy for the children and raffle prizes. Beer and wine proceeds will be donated to the St. John Land Conservancy.
St. John’s Classic Outdoor Entertainment will present a Halloween party and movie night on Saturday. From 4 to 6 p.m., residents are invited to take photos with the legendary king moko jumbie Yisrael. Farm animals including peacocks, rabbits, and more will be on hand. Children can trick or treat from their car or designated seating area.
Admission for the party is $5 per person. Later that evening, the Susannaberg venue will show Happy Halloween, Scooby Doo! at 6:45 p.m. and Witches at 8:45 p.m. Masks are required.