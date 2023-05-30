Halos to all the 2023 graduates for persevering to keep on learning despite the hardships and educational challenges imposed during the COVID pandemic. Your diplomas and certificates more than prove that you have attained knowledge, they are badges of honor.
Pitchforks to the EPA and Port Hamilton Refinery officials who have had over a week to smell the bad smell in the container port area and still aren’t saying what it is. They are only saying what it’s not, but hearing that an accidental gas release isn’t to blame is simply not good enough. Workers and residents in the area deserve to know — now, not sometime in the future — whether this is a health hazard or just an obnoxious odor.
Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has scored a hat trick:
She gets a Halo for her initiative in introducing a bill asking Congress to adopt the Revised Organic Act of 1954 and its amendments as the Constitution for the U.S. Virgin Islands. This is reality-based thinking, considering that the V.I. territory has already held five constitutional conventions and failed to achieve anything except waste huge amounts of money.
A Pitchfork for her jaunt off to the Middle East with the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on its taxpayer-funded junket. It is hard to see how such a trip could align with Virgin Islanders’ legislative concerns, so she certainly will owe her constituents a detailed report on what she learned that will be of genuine benefit to the territory. Our previous delegate was notorious for taking many junkets, and that’s not a habit Plaskett should fall into.
She gets another Pitchfork for her move to undercut the Virgin Islands National Park by seeking to force the park to sell property every time it acquires property — even if the park receives land as a donation from conservation-minded people. She’s trying to justify this by noting St. John has limited building sites. However, it doesn’t take a real estate genius to see that the true beneficiaries would not be St. Johnians, it would be the developers and land investors who’ve been impatiently waiting to swoop in and spoil St. John’s world-famous natural beauty. Plaskett’s pandering is obvious in her argument that the park “is crowding out the native people in furtherance of neo-colonial Bourgeois wildlife ideals.” Considering that (a) tourism is what generates enormous economic benefits for St. Johnians, including jobs, and (b) the park’s environment and wildlife is what draws large numbers of tourists, Plaskett is out-of-touch with St. John’s priorities — just as she was when she quietly introduced legislation in Congress to grant a 60-year “sweetheart” lease to Connecticut financier Gary Engle, whose reign over Caneel Bay will finally end this coming Sept. 30.
Halo to the U.S. Justice Department for creating an Environmental Crimes Task Force in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to investigate and prosecute civil and criminal offenses against federal laws designed to protect the environment, wildlife, and human health. This Environmental Justice special force is also going to tackle issues of fraud, waste, and abuse, and U.S. Attorney Delia Smith for the Virgin Islands says her office is fully on board.
Pitchfork to the Government Office of Management and Budget bosses on St. Croix for closing its office for two days for “critical all-hands budget meetings.’’ Why is this necessary, since budget deadlines are the same every year and should not be a surprise that warrants two days of “critical” meetings. And why did those two days have to be Thursday and Friday? Virgin Islanders recognize the trend: When government offices close for “reasons” like this, it’s always at the end of the week, not in the middle.
Pitchfork to the Government Personnel Division Office on St. Thomas for keeping that trend going by closing at noon on a recent Friday for its Employee of the Year ceremony, which was scheduled four hours later, at 4 p.m.
Halo to Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach for providing online recording of documents to the Recorder of Deeds. It’s a much-needed service that benefits homeowners, home buyers and home sellers as well as the professionals who handle real estate matters. The ability to e-file will not only allow customers to file electronically, it will also allow the staff to review the documents and respond expeditiously if changes are needed.