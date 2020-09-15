Pitchfork to Government House for sending out a late — very late — notice to the public to lower flags to half-staff on Sept. 11. The flag position was not the problem, it was the timing that was all wrong. The governor’s spokespersonage du jour sent it out at 9:09 a.m. on Sept. 11. If that was an attempt to sync the lowering of flags with the time of the terrorists’ attacks, it was a mistake. By 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, both World Trade Center towers had been hit, and the other two attacks were yet to come. The governor has a highly paid PR posse churning out press releases, so you’d think they’d be able to get information out on time. But perhaps they just forgot what time, or day, it was.
• • •
Halos to the parents of V.I. students who stood in long lines in the blazing sun to get the internet hot spots and supplies their children need for online classes. The crowd of parents pictured on the front page of The Daily News on Sept. 10 is proof that the naysayers who blame low educational achievement on “lack of parent involvement” are lacking touch with reality.
• • •
Pitchfork to the Grinch That Stole St. John (a/k/a CBIA), which has a death grip on the lease for Caneel Bay Resort for three more years. CBIA’s owners are holding St. John hostage by refusing to repair and reopen the resort — even though they’ve reportedly received their insurance settlement — until they get what they want. And what’s that? Merely a 40-year, no-bid contract to keep operating Caneel on terms heavily tilted in their favor. Their demand ignores the devastation their willful, selfish shutdown is doing to St. John workers and vendors who have long depended on the resort. Almost as if they’re following step-by-step instructions in the “hostage-taker’s playbook,” CBIA has upped the tension by refusing to allow environmental inspectors onto the property. This means that serious health and safety hazards on the site are not being treated. If anyone has any doubt about how much CBIA cares about St. John, just remember that CBIA’s top guy, Gary Engle, said that St. John “is going to be a shithole” without Caneel.
• • •
Halo to the Friends of the V. I. National Park for firing off an eloquent, passionate letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the V.I. senators beseeching them to reach out to federal officials and urge “NO DEAL” with CBIA until the environmental contamination in the resort is dealt with and until the responsible parties (guess who?) are held accountable. This gives the governor and senators a chance to use their powers and be heroes: St. John needs you! Free the hostage!
• • •
Pitchfork to the Bryan administration for whacking the Judiciary budget so severely that Presiding Judge Rhys Hodge went to the V.I. Senate in despair and said, “The judicial branch simply cannot survive this.” He explained that the budget the governor sent the senators would not even fund the court’s most basic expenses and could lead to layoffs and reduced schedules. “We would simply not have enough money to operate,” Hodge emphasized. As a great statesman once said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Yet here we are, on the brink of slowing down the courts almost to a standstill.
• • •
Halo to Cie Lloyd for founding the Mon Bijou Youth Center on St. Croix, where creative young people can go to express their ideas, interests and talents. The center has a recording studio where musical talents are blossoming, a computer lab where minds are expanding and varied other programs ranging from farming to dancing. “Anything dealing with kids, we try to get involved and provide them with a safe haven where they can spread their ideas and exercise their talent,” Lloyd said.
• • •
Pitchfork to the V.I. Board of Elections for messing up the primary election absentee ballots. Just when the board was on a roll of halos, they fumbled something important. They don’t know for sure how many ballots were actually sent out or why a large number were not returned. To their credit, the board unanimously OK’d an audit of the process. It will be interesting to find out what all went wrong, but The Daily News already knows one reason. A member of the newsroom staff requested a ballot and instead of being sent one, he was sent two! He filled out one and returned it and left the other one blank, safely tucked away in his desk. He appreciates the board’s generosity in providing more than he asked for, but he prefers to stick to the one-man, one-vote democratic ideal.
• • •
Halo to American Airlines agent Janice at King Airport for literally going above and beyond to aid a passenger. She spotted a man at the top of the aircraft stairs struggling to balance two bags and a cane, and she ran up and insisted on taking his bags so he could safely descend to the tarmac.
• • •
The Dumb Desperados Award this week goes to the two brainiacs who tried to fly a drone loaded with marijuana, cigarette lighters and cellphones into a Mississippi prison. Oops. Apparently they overlooked the fact that a drone is noisy and noticeable and requires skill by its operator. Undesired consequences ensued: (1) Their drone got caught in the prison fence. (2) The two men were arrested. (3) Their friends inside the Big House didn’t get their Care package. (4) State prison officials got themselves a shiny new toy. If those two desperados had asked around in the Virgin Islands, they would have known to just walk up and throw the contraband into the prison yard. It’s a method with a long history of success.