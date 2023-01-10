Dear Editor,
Conventionally, we do our best to avoid talking negatively about one who has expired. On the other hand, however, the good or bad lives on after we are long gone.
The late governor, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, had ruffled others at times. Nevertheless, in my view, he was an intelligent, caring and compassionate person. He was loyal to his oath of office and respected by most. There is one thing which we might have overlooked about him. That is, he loved his people and cared a lot about the direction in which young people were going. Furthermore, I was privileged to have been appointed as a member of his Youth Committee on Violence. The committee had to submit written recommendations to him with viable suggestions, but like other things, it did not continue.
I’ve had the chance to thank Dr. Schneider for his medical skills, especially in the area of cancer. His medical skills were beneficial to my wife and me, as because of his knowledge, we were able to have an extended six more months with our son, Zandia.
Most times we reflect on those persons who have had a positive impact in our lives. I can think of many he has had on my life, but space restricts me. But from a political perspective, for example, I recall his debate with another brilliant late governor, Dr. Charles W. Turnbull. When they had their gubernatorial debate it got a little heated, and Dr. Schneider, in response to Dr. Turnbull, said to the effect: you’re lucky that I just come from church.
Someday we all must make the same journey that Dr. Schneider has made. I’m just happy to have known him.
— Capt. Al M. Donastorg Sr., St Thomas