“I got stopped by the police because you let me drive your car when you knew I didn’t have a license! It’s your fault!” “I lost my temper and hit you because you won’t stop nagging and complaining!” “I didn’t pay my part of the rent because I spent the money on a gift for your birthday and you don’t appreciate it!” “I cheated on you because you aren’t taking care of my needs!”
What kind of individual thinks like this? What causes them to never take responsibility for anything they themselves cause or do? Why must they always need a scapegoat?
These individuals probably grew up in one of two types of families. In the first one, there was such harsh physical punishment that the individual learned never to admit to wrongdoing and risk a beating. “He made me do it, she made me do it, I didn’t do it, I don’t know anything about it” etc., etc. To admit to wrongdoing would definitely result in a beating.
The other type of upbringing that produces adult individuals who cannot and never will accept responsibility for their actions is the doting, spoiling parents who believe “my child can do no wrong, someone else did it, my child is always being wrongly accused.” This child grows up to believe he or she is responsible for nothing and mommy and daddy will always cover for them, even when they commit major crimes.
If you have a relationship with, or live with such a person who will never apologize or accept responsibility for their actions, realize that they are not about to change. This tactic has gotten them through life and they are not about to suddenly become responsible and take responsibility for their own actions just because you want them to. So resign yourself to either let it roll off your back or put distance between you and them.
They will not change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.