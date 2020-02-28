As I was deciding what topic to explore during Black History Month this year, I knew I wanted a subject that would touch on the length and breadth of an issue that is not only relevant to people now, but also connected to the history that has brought us to this place in time now.
Few things fit that criteria more than agriculture. What we consume and where it comes from affects all aspects of our life. It is woven into our actions in ways big and small that we oftentimes don’t even realize we are expressing.
The vast majority of you reading this have either been administered bush medicine or have made some for someone. It is just what we do. Some would say it goes back to our time of enslavement, when we had to take care of ourselves or die. The truth is that it goes back to Africa. We brought our knowledge with us and adapted it to use what we found in this new land.
So to learn more about how this presents itself now, I turned to naturopathic physician Dr. Wendy Coram Vialet. Her credentials are impeccable. She is a primary care physician trained in the use of natural therapies for healing. This means that she has a medical school education but also uses natural methods to treat the underlying cause of disease and not just the symptoms. She is also a professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, the director of the Center for the Study of Spirituality and Professionalism, the community engagement manager for UVI Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning, a certified mediator and conflict manager and a midwife.
“It all ties into what I do as a physician and my philosophy to treat the whole person,” she says.
Dr. Wendy was born and raised on St. Thomas and grew up seeing bush medicine used every day. “I noticed as a child my mother and grandparents always drank tea in the morning because they felt it was important to start the day with something hot in your stomach,” she says. They made teas with japana (japona) lemongrass and balsam (basil). Today, she also sees people drinking ginger thomas (yellow cedar).
Bush tea is the most common form of medicinal that we see in use historically and today, but it is not the only way we heal ourselves. Dr. Wendy says we also use garlic for issues like high blood pressure, soursop to help us sleep, painkiller bush (morinda) for pain, eyebright for conjunctivitis and eye infections, teething bush for babies, noni and turmeric for inflammation. The list goes on and on. In fact, there is an excellent book produced by UVI called “Traditional Medicinal Plants of St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John” by Toni Thomas that gives extensive information on 68 plants commonly, and not so familiarly, used to treat both acute and chronic illnesses and ailments.
Bush tea, bush baths, bush poultices and salves are habits we have relied on for generations. Dr. Wendy, with all her knowledge and training, still traces her faith in natural medicine to what she learned from her mother, Altagracia Hoheb.
“She is my inspiration. When I was sick, she went to the backyard,” she says. It is where we go when we are sick and where we go when we want to stay well. Every New Year, households all across the V.I. have a large pot of kallaloo on the stove. “My mother used 15 types of bush, especially paplolo. Kallaloo is how we detox from the old year and cleanse for the new,” she explains.
Like so many other aspects of our “agri-culture,” however, we have strayed away from it as more modern methods have become more prevalent and convenient to use. “It is still a struggle to teach people about natural medicine because there is resistance to educating ourselves properly about the plants we have at our disposal. There are plants right outside that are just as effective but we don’t know what to use it for,” says Dr. Wendy.
Sometimes we know the common name, like “lizard fruit,” but we don’t know the scientific name or what it can be used for, like, in this case, treating diabetes.
To combat this, Dr. Wendy suggests taking the medicines to the people. “We need to use the community centers to invite people to come learn the plants and how to grow them,” she says. She also feels it would be effective to help people learn through practical applications, like cooking classes. “Not everyone will plant a tree but they will learn to cook or come take a workshop to learn how to use it.”
Dr. Wendy is eager to share what she knows. “Education is key. I would like to teach a class on medicinal plants. I think it is important for our people to understand the idea of our plant medicine. If anything happens, like with the storms, to delay or prevent medicines from coming, we would have to revert to using what we can grow,” she notes.
Ultimately, whether they are farmers like Alphonso Wade III, aka Brother Wade, or advocates like Eldridge Thomas, aka Sparks, or cultural entrepreneurs like Chantel Hoheb, aka Chani, or physicians like Dr. Wendy, aka Holali Ekua, we have many among us who are eager to share what they know about our agri-culture like they learned from their family.
Like Dr. Wendy says, “Every plant has the signature of God and is here for a purpose and we need to start relearning that.”
Amen to that.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.